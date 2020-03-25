Wizz Air operating at 15% capacity

By Tamas Szilagyi in Budapest March 25, 2020

Hungarian low-fare carrier Wizz Air has grounded around 85% of its fleet because of travel restrictions introduced by governments to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the airline said on March 24.

The company continues to operate 15% of its capacity and remains operational in Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria, but the grounding of the entire fleet remains a distinct possibility over the next period, as potential additional travel restrictions and social distancing policies issued by authorities may make international flying for commercial purposes either untenable or impossible, it said in an update for investors.

"Given the significant balance sheet strength and liquidity, as well as the company's ultra-low-cost business model, Wizz Air is confident in its ability to survive even a potential prolonged grounding substantially beyond the current estimates for the impact of COVID-19 in Europe," it added.

Wizz Air said it has implemented additional cost-cutting measures in third-party spending, overhead spending, discretionary spending, and non-essential capital expenditure. Measures have also been implemented to secure the airline's cash position working with vendors, suppliers, and authorities, it added. Wizz Air said it has rolled out a series of voluntary working hour reduction options and leave options with staff.

"Wizz Air's ultra-low-cost business model and our strong balance sheet provide a solid foundation and a significant competitive advantage in the current challenging environment for airlines, while also making us a long-term structural winner in the aviation sector," said CEO Jozsef Varadi. "However, this situation is posing a significant threat on the aviation industry, and we call on governments to take non-discriminatory steps which will benefit all airlines," he added.

Wizz Air reported a record €21.4mn net profit in Q3 as passenger traffic grew 23% y/y to 10mn in the quarter, where load factor was up 1.1pp to 92.5%. Ebidta rose 25.2% to €131.6mn and revenue by 24.6% to €637mn

A week ago Varadi told local press the company expects to incur €40mn in losses in the February-March period but hopes to restore normal services from July. The company still has €1.5bn free cash and its financial position is stable, he said, adding that the present situation offers opportunities to carriers with good liquidity.

Wizz Air is CEE's leading no-frills airline flying on 710 routes to 154 airports in 45 countries. It carried 40mn passengers in the last 12 months.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Economic think tank sees Hungarian economy plunging 20% in Q2

Citizens fear unscrupulous leaders will take advantage of lockdowns

Hungarian government submits bill to extend state of emergency

News

Bucharest’s economy partly insulated from COVID-19 says Colliers

Real estate consultancy points to the strong IT&C, scientific and professional services sectors in the Romanian capital are helping to protect property market from the fallout from the pandemic.

Economic think tank sees Hungarian economy plunging 20% in Q2

Economy to be dragged down by to the almost complete shutdown in the service sector and suspension of production in the vehicle industry, says a forecast by GKI.

Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey

“If the necessary measures are not taken, Turkey will be like Italy or Spain, where the daily death toll is in the hundreds,” says Turkish professor.

EU ministers reach agreement to open accession talks with Albania, North Macedonia

Decision "sends a loud and clear message to the Western Balkans: your future is in the EU,” said Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal causes a short flurry with gaffe confusing restructuring debt for refinancing

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal caused a short flurry when he inadvertently said Ukraine would “restructure” its external debt when he meant to say “refinance” during a TV interview on March 23.

Bucharest’s economy partly insulated from COVID-19 says Colliers
3 hours ago
Economic think tank sees Hungarian economy plunging 20% in Q2
11 hours ago
Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
13 hours ago
EU ministers reach agreement to open accession talks with Albania, North Macedonia
17 hours ago
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal causes a short flurry with gaffe confusing restructuring debt for refinancing
18 hours ago

Most Read

  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    3 days ago
  2. Hungarian researchers isolate coronavirus
    7 days ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: There may be no stopping the coronavirus from snowballing in Turkey
    6 days ago
  4. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    13 hours ago
  5. US surgeon casts doubt on testing kits behind Turkey’s ‘one coronavirus case’ claim
    12 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    3 days ago
  2. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    17 days ago
  3. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    21 days ago
  4. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    14 days ago
  5. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    11 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss