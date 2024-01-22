Western Balkans leaders embrace EU Growth Plan at regional summit

Western Balkans leaders embrace EU Growth Plan at regional summit
North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski at a joint press conference with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien. / bne IntelliNews
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje January 22, 2024

Leaders from the Western Balkans and EU officials gathered in Skopje on January 22 to discuss the EU Growth Plan for the region, recognising it as an opportunity to implement vital reforms and narrow the convergence gap with the European Union.

The European Commission unveiled the ambitious investment package in October 2023. It is a total of €6bn in size, consisting of €2bn in grants and €4bn in loans, aimed at propelling development across the six Western Balkan countries.

Hosted by North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, the leadership meeting dedicated to the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans drew leaders from the region, high-ranking EU representatives, officials from the United States, and international financial partners.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, Albania’s PM Edi Rama, Kosovo’s PM Albin Kurti and Montenegro’s PM Milojko Spajic were among the leaders present at the meeting.

They were joined by Gert Jan Koopman, director general for neighbourhood and enlargement negotiations at the European Commission, Marko Makovec, deputy director general for the Western Balkans at the European External Action Service (EEAC), and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien.

While no joint news conference was held, separate press conferences were conducted with media from each leader's respective country.

During the summit, Kovacevski stressed the Growth Plan's significance as a concrete action by the EU to foster regional cooperation and integration into the common European market.

He underscored that the plan represents the most substantial political confirmation from the European Union, demonstrating a tangible commitment to efficient European integration in the Western Balkans.

"The gross domestic product per capita should be doubled with the implementation of the Growth Plan, which depends on the EU but, above all, on us, the countries of the Western Balkans," stated Kovacevski.

In a joint declaration, leaders of the Western Balkans affirmed their commitment to execute a comprehensive plan centered on phased integration into the EU Single Market, intensified regional economic integration, swift implementation of fundamental reforms, prioritising democracy, fundamental rights and values, and upholding the rule of law.

This encompasses efforts to combat corruption and restrain political interference in independent institutions. 

Additionally, the leaders stressed the importance of increased financial support through the Reform and Growth Facility, as an opportunity to invigorate the enlargement process and surmount obstacles impeding progress.

Vucic said that Serbia might secure its initial funds from the EU Growth Plan as early as May or early June, contingent on the prompt adoption of legislation and government formation, Tanjug reported.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OUTLOOK 2024 SE Europe

INTERVIEW: Renewables company Notus expands in Southeast Europe

Uplift launches new accelerator programme in Albania

News

Uzbekistan: President lambasts failure to achieve export boom

Fully half of Uzbekistan’s exports go to just four markets: Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Turkey.

Lavrov dismisses any Ukrainian peace plan supported by Kyiv and the West at a fiery United Nations Security Council meeting

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed any Ukrainian peace plan supported by Kyiv and the West out of hand at a fiery United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York on January 23.

Zelenskiy signs decree claiming half a dozen Russian regions are historically Ukrainian lands”

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy has signed a decree "aimed at preserving the ethnic identity of Ukrainians in Russia," that Kyiv now claims as historically Ukrainian lands.

Almaty shaken by shockwaves of 7-magnitude earthquake

Residents flee houses, gather outside in cold weather in pyjamas. Quake centred on Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang, China border region.

Ukraine’s new long-range drones threaten Russia’s northern oil and gas facilities

Ukraine’s new long-range drones threaten Russia’s oil and gas facilities Ukraine has developed new long-range drones that can attack targets deep in Russian territory and are threatening both its oil and gas facilities near St Petersburg.

Uzbekistan: President lambasts failure to achieve export boom
2 hours ago
Lavrov dismisses any Ukrainian peace plan supported by Kyiv and the West at a fiery United Nations Security Council meeting
3 hours ago
Zelenskiy signs decree claiming half a dozen Russian regions are historically Ukrainian lands”
4 hours ago
Almaty shaken by shockwaves of 7-magnitude earthquake
12 hours ago
Ukraine’s new long-range drones threaten Russia’s northern oil and gas facilities
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    2 days ago
  2. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    6 days ago
  3. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    3 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    7 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    2 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    18 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    7 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss