VTB Capital invests $75mn in Russian car-sharing major Delimobil

VTB Capital invests $75mn in Russian car-sharing major Delimobil
VTB Capital invests $75mn in Russian car-sharing major Delimobil
By East West Digital News in Moscow June 21, 2021

VTB Capital (VTBC), a division of the state bank VTB, is in the process of acquiring a 15% stake in the Delimobil car-sharing service. A memorandum of co-operation was signed at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in early June by Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president and chairman of VTB Bank management board, and Vincenzo Trani, founder and president of Delimobil and Mikro Capital, the owner of Delimobil.  

VTBC will pay $75mn for the Delimobil stake, which values the company at $500mn. The company intends to use the fresh funding for further developments and a stronger position on the Russian market.   

A pioneer of the Russian car-sharing market since 2015, Delimobil now operates in Russia, as well as Czechia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, under the brands Delimobil, Anytime and Anytime Prime. Last year Delimobil’s Russian car-sharing business generated RUB5.3bn, with a net loss of RUB2.4bn (around $73mn and $33mn respectively at the average exchange rate of the year), according to Spark.Interfax data as cited by CNews.ru. 

In the Moscow car-sharing market, the leader has changed: the largest service in terms of the number of trips was “Delimobil”, according to data from the Moscow Deptrans. The leader before Yandex.Drive lost almost 10% of the market in a year, while its competitors grew. Experts see several explanations, including the replenishment of the fleet of Delimobil against the background of a general shortage of car-sharing cars and higher tariffs of Yandex.Drive compared to competitors.

Delimobil has just become the car-sharing leader in Moscow City ahead of traditional leader Yandex.Drive with a market share estimated at 41.5% this month, according to city government data cited by Bank of America. Other companies operating in Moscow include BelkaCar and Citidrive (formerly YouDrive, which Mail.ru Group took control of in 2019).

VTB Group has been a partner of Delimobil since 2019, providing leasing financing for the expansion of its vehicle fleet.  

Car-sharing (also spelt ‘carsharing’) comprises renting cars for short periods, often by the hour. The owner of the cars may be an operator or private individuals renting their own vehicle. Car-sharing should not be confused with ride-hailing (e.g. Uber) or car-pooling (e.g. BlaBlaCar).

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Otto Group’s myToys shuts downs in Russia after 10 years of activity

BestDoctor.ru attracts $26mn from major Russian, Austrian and Swedish investors

Tinkoff offers virtual phone secretary to all Russian mobile phone users

Tech

Otto Group’s myToys shuts downs in Russia after 10 years of activity

myToys, an online retailer of children’s goods owned by Otto Group, ceased its activity earlier this month in Russia after more than 10 years of operations.

BestDoctor.ru attracts $26mn from major Russian, Austrian and Swedish investors

In late May Russian insuretech leader BestDoctor closed a $26mn round with an impressive investor consortium. The money was brought in by Winter Capital, a Moscow-based international fund backed, in particular, by billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

Tinkoff offers virtual phone secretary to all Russian mobile phone users

In early June Tinkoff, the Russian digital banking giant, announced the beta version of its free voice assistant ‘Oleg,’ making it available to all mobile users in Russia.

Russian travel segment is recovering fast from the pandemic

According to Aviasales.ru, Russian travellers booked 15% more tickets through its air ticket online booking platform than in the pre-COVID year of 2019.

Bucharest-listed cybersecurity expert Safetech to finance expansion abroad with new shares

Safetech plans to target the UK and US markets after fundraising.

Otto Group’s myToys shuts downs in Russia after 10 years of activity
8 hours ago
BestDoctor.ru attracts $26mn from major Russian, Austrian and Swedish investors
1 day ago
Tinkoff offers virtual phone secretary to all Russian mobile phone users
1 day ago
Russian travel segment is recovering fast from the pandemic
1 day ago
Bucharest-listed cybersecurity expert Safetech to finance expansion abroad with new shares
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    8 days ago
  3. Turkey, China in firing line as Biden holds summit with Nato allies
    6 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    8 days ago
  5. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Surviving on life support – Belarus, sanctions and path-dependency
    7 days ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    30 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  3. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    20 days ago
  4. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    28 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss