US rejects Poland’s proposal to send its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

US rejects Poland’s proposal to send its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine
Poland proposed to move its Soviet-era MiG-29 planes to the US’ military base in Ramstein, Germany, so that they could be sent to Ukraine.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw March 9, 2022

A proposal by the Polish government to move its Soviet-era MiG-29 planes to the US’ military base in Ramstein, Germany, so that they could be sent to Ukraine is “not tenable”, the US Department of Defence said on March 8, pouring cold water on Warsaw’s idea, which was apparently not consulted in-depth with Nato allies.

The proposal came in the wake of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s pleas to provide his country with planes to fight the Russian aggression, now about to enter its third week.

But Nato has been wary that direct supply of major-grade weaponry could escalate the conflict and engulf the alliance in a war with Russia, which possesses nuclear weapons.

“Poland's proposal shows just some of the complexities this issue presents. The prospect of fighter jets ‘at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America’ departing from a US/NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire Nato alliance,” Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said in a statement.

“It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it … we do not believe Poland's proposal is a tenable one,” Kirby added.

Victoria Nuland, undersecretary of State for political affairs, was more direct. 

“To my knowledge, it wasn’t pre-consulted with us that they planned to give these planes to us … I think that actually was a surprise move by the Poles,” Nuland told the US’ Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Poland received backing from the UK, which said that it would support a decision to hand over planes to Ukraine, although it could come with consequences, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace told Sky News.

"Poland will understand that the choices they make will not only directly help Ukraine, which is a good thing, but also may bring them into direct line of fire from countries such as Russia or Belarus," Wallace said.

Poland said on March 8 that it was "ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America.”

Poland also requested the US to provide it with “used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities” and, in a reference to Bulgaria and Slovakia, called on other Nato Allies – owners of MIG-29 jets – “to act in the same vein.”

Bulgaria has rejected Poland’s proposal, fearing retaliation from Russia. Slovakia said earlier this month that it would not offer its MIG-29 fleet to help Ukraine either.

 


 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland hikes interest rate 75bp to 3.5% as war in Ukraine likely to extend tightening cycle

CEE's arms industry seeks to profit from new Cold War

Commodity prices spike across the board on the outbreak of war in Ukraine

News

Poland hikes interest rate 75bp to 3.5% as war in Ukraine likely to extend tightening cycle

Policymakers react to plunge in zloty and rise in energy prices.

Russia strikes back with counter sanctions in an escalating economic war, banning commodity exports for the rest of 2022

Only hours after the US announced a ban on oil imports from Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin struck back with counter sanctions that will ban the export of Russian commodities until the end of 2022 on March 8.

Pre-election spending splurge propels Hungary’s budget gap in February to 45% of full-year target

Analysts point out that after the election the government will have to make painful fiscal adjustments.

Hungary backtracks from ban on Nato troop deployment and transit of weapons

But Nato troops will only be allowed in western Hungary, and military aid will not be allowed to go directly to Ukraine.

EUR/HUF touches 400 level as central bank remains silent on interventions

Analysts believe the Hungarian National Bank intervened in the market but as in previous cases, it does not communicate openly about its moves, unlike its Polish or Czech peers.

Poland hikes interest rate 75bp to 3.5% as war in Ukraine likely to extend tightening cycle
3 hours ago
Russia strikes back with counter sanctions in an escalating economic war, banning commodity exports for the rest of 2022
3 hours ago
Pre-election spending splurge propels Hungary’s budget gap in February to 45% of full-year target
3 hours ago
Hungary backtracks from ban on Nato troop deployment and transit of weapons
23 hours ago
EUR/HUF touches 400 level as central bank remains silent on interventions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    6 days ago
  2. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    2 days ago
  3. Putin tells Scholz either Ukraine must concede or we will enforce our demands militarily
    3 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. Profile: The Ukrainian-born “Kremlin consigliere” with Putin’s ear
    7 days ago
  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    6 days ago
  2. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    12 days ago
  3. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  4. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    11 days ago
  5. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss