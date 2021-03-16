UNDP supported app for beekeepers launches in Kyrgyzstan

By bne IntelIiNews March 16, 2021

An app for beekeepers supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched in Kyrgyzstan. 

Beekeeping in Kyrgyzstan is seen as a promising area of entrepreneurship. Beekeepers in the country often face problems due to a lack of experts and information on beekeeping and often find themselves using unreliable data. 

“With the easy-to-use app, beekeepers can find information on bee family biology, breeds, egg-laying, overwintering of bees, honey selection and other data needed for the job. The app also contains expert-verified information on apiary maintenance, according to the annual technological process, and gives users the opportunity to directly contact a specialist in the field through a contact list in the app,” the UNDP said in a statement. “A particularly useful feature is the section where one can learn about common bee diseases and how to prevent and treat them. In addition, the app encourages users to start a profitable business and learn beekeeping.”

The application is available in three languages: English, Kyrgyz and Russian.

