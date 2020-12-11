Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%

By bne IntelIiNews December 11, 2020

Ukraine’s consumer inflation sped up 3.8% year on year in November from 2.6% y/y in the prior month, the State Statistics Service reported on December 9. Consumer prices grew 1.3% month on month in November compared with a 1.0% m/m increase in October.

Food prices advanced 1.4% m/m in November (after increasing 1.1% m/m in October). In particular, prices jumped for eggs (6.4% m/m), vegetables (9.4% m/m) and sugar (7.7%). At the same time, prices for fruits declined by 5.1% m/m.

Prices for housing surged 8.0% m/m compared with a 4.4% m/m increase in October due to a leap in natural gas prices by 26.7% m/m. Prices for transportation climbed another 0.9% m/m, being driven by rising prices for fuel.

At the same time, prices for clothing and footwear dropped 2.5% m/m (after increasing 2.0% m/m in October).

“A leap in natural gas prices for households contributed significantly to the consumer basket in November. Ongoing consumer demand will merely fuel consumer inflation even further, causing it to land at 4.8% YTD in 2020. In 2021, it will speed up to 6.1% YTD,” an analyst at the Kyiv-based Concorde Capital brokerage said in a research note.

