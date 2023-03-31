Ukraine’s grain harvest expected to fall 5mn tonnes to 65mn tonnes in 2023

First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said that the harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2023 is expected to reach 65mn tonnes compared with 70mn tonnes in 2022, Interfax reported on March 31. (chart)

"We plan to harvest 65mn tonnes of crops this year," she said at the Business Dialogues organised by the NV media holding in Kyiv.

She noted that one of the problems is 2.6mn hectares of mined areas.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy last week predicted a reduction in the total gross harvest of grains and leguminous crops in the 2023 season to 44.3mn tonnes against 53.1mn tonnes in the previous season.

At the same time, the gross production of oilseeds is expected to rise to 19.2mn tonnes against 18.2mn tonnes last year, as well as sugar beet climbing to 11.3mn tonnes from 9.7mn tonnes.