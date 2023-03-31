Ukraine’s grain harvest expected to fall 5mn tonnes to 65mn tonnes in 2023

Ukraine’s grain harvest expected to fall 5mn tonnes to 65mn tonnes in 2023
Ukraine’s grain harvest expected to fall 5mn tonnes to 65mn tonnes in 2023 / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 31, 2023

First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said that the harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2023 is expected to reach 65mn tonnes compared with 70mn tonnes in 2022, Interfax reported on March 31. (chart)

"We plan to harvest 65mn tonnes of crops this year," she said at the Business Dialogues organised by the NV media holding in Kyiv.

She noted that one of the problems is 2.6mn hectares of mined areas.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy last week predicted a reduction in the total gross harvest of grains and leguminous crops in the 2023 season to 44.3mn tonnes against 53.1mn tonnes in the previous season.

At the same time, the gross production of oilseeds is expected to rise to 19.2mn tonnes against 18.2mn tonnes last year, as well as sugar beet climbing to 11.3mn tonnes from 9.7mn tonnes.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

"The Devil is on Earth": Zelenskiy and European leaders mark anniversary of Bucha massacre

Lukashenko calls for Ukraine war ceasefire, start of peace talks

DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?

Data

Russia’s manufacturing PMI puts in another solid month of expansion, posting 53.6 in March

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 53.2 in March, down from 53.6 in February, to signal a solid improvement in operating conditions across the Russian manufacturing sector.

Growth momentum picking up in Turkish manufacturing shows March PMI

Indicator supported by start of post-earthquake reconstruction efforts.

Countries bailed out by China

A new report published by the AidData research lab at Virginia’s College of William & Mary sheds some light on the usually nontransparent practice of Chinese bilateral emergency loans.

Countries most in debt to China

According to World Bank data analysed by Statista, countries heavily in debt to China are mostly located in Africa, but can also be found in Central Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Russia’s international reserves grow again by $9bn, just shy of pre-war $600bn level

Russia’s international reserves grew again in the last week by $8.8bn to just shy of the $600bn that the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) had in gross international reserves (GIR) at the start of the war in Ukraine just over a year ago.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI puts in another solid month of expansion, posting 53.6 in March
1 hour ago
Growth momentum picking up in Turkish manufacturing shows March PMI
1 hour ago
Countries bailed out by China
12 hours ago
Countries most in debt to China
2 days ago
Russia’s international reserves grow again by $9bn, just shy of pre-war $600bn level
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    4 days ago
  2. Central Asia ‘washing machine’ sales that help Russia repair tanks may spark EU crackdown
    6 days ago
  3. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    2 days ago
  4. DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?
    2 days ago
  5. More than 5.5mn Ukrainian refugees have fled to Russia from Ukraine, survey finds half of refugees with no intention of going home
    5 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    28 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    12 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    21 days ago
  4. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    30 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss