Ukraine’s consumer price inflation slowed to 8.4% in April

By bne IntelliNews May 10, 2021

Ukraine’s consumer price inflation slowed from 8.5% year on year in March to 8.4% at the end of April.

Inflation fell to 0.7% in April month on month from 1.7% in March, 1% in February and 1.3% in January, according to the State Statistics Service.  

In addition, the State Statistics Service in April 2021 recorded core inflation at 0.7%, which is also lower than the previous month (1.6%).

In general, for the first four months of 2021, inflation in Ukraine amounted to 4.8%, with core inflation of 3.1%.

Inflation has been surging since the start of this year, forcing the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to end several years of easing and start tightening rates again in March and April.  

 

