Turkey’s defence procurement faces “real damage” from US sanctions

Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Rosneft opening new markets in Europe with Alfabit road metal
Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Israel
Online education platform gets huge funding boost from Mail.Ru, RDIF and Russia-China Investment Fund
Ozon’s oversubscribed IPO brings in $1.2bn
Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%
FPRI BMB Ukraine: 450,000 Ukrainian migrant workers returned home due to pandemic
Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20
Ukraine’s banking sector continues recovery, but profits still lagging last year
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia
New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
Estonia’s Imepilt animation studio calls off IPO
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Foreign investors eye bargains on distressed Budapest hotel market, but owners won't budge
Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level
Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October
Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Poland and Hungary close in on EU budget compromise
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
EU diplomats say no chance of Bulgaria removing veto for Skopje to start EU accession talks
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020
Croatian employees suffer EU’s worst decline in income in 2020
Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Russian establishment quick to congratulate Moldova's new president-elect
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
Romania’s industry continues moderate recovery in October
Romania's exports in recovery mode during October
Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3
Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
Serbia to tighten restrictions further as coronavirus cases reach new peaks
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Slovenian PM Jansa stands alongside Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law row
Coronacrisis to get worse before it gets better forecasts wiiw
Turkey’s defence procurement faces “real damage” from US sanctions
Trump seen as hitting Turkey with “softball sanctions” over Russian missiles
ISTANBUL BLOG: One last favour
Turkey remains biggest illegal dump for Europe’s waste
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
The US sanctions levied this week against Turkey’s defence procurement industry can do “real damage”, according to the director of defence research at Istanbul-based think tank EDAM.
Some analysts assess the sanctions as “softball” as they do not target Turkey’s banking system or economy, but Can Kasapoglu told Reuters on December 15 that the measures—targeted at arms procurement and development body Defence Industries Directorate (SSB), its chairman Ismail Demir, his deputy and two officials responsible for air defence systems—may cause some complex difficulties.
The SSB, while increasingly independent, relies on international cooperation for critical research, development and design in some of its hundreds of weapons projects, said Kasapoglu, noting: “It is right at the epicentre of this defence transactions complex [and] sanctions targeting its export licences can do real damage.”
Third parties, he added, may now hesitate to deal with a “sanctioned entity”.
Responding to the sanctions activated against Turkey by the US, a fellow Nato member, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a televised address on December 16, said: “What kind of alliance is this? What kind of partnership is this? This decision is an open hostile attack against our country’s sovereign rights.”
“The real goal is to block the advances our country started in the defence industry recently and to once again render us absolutely dependent on them,” he added.
The US has introduced sanctions against Turkey because Ankara last year went ahead with the acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defence systems that could, for instance, jeopardise the performance data of the world’s most advanced stealth fighter jet, the F-35, thus exposing Nato member countries’ defences. Turkey is the first Nato partner to be targeted with the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) legislation.
It is thought that the sanctions, applied with the sign-off of US President Donald Trump just weeks before President-elect Joe Biden is due to take office, could affect contracts worth $1.5bn to $2.3bn, around 5% of US-Turkish trade.
Fifth generation gap
However, part of last year’s initial response to Turkey’s decision to acquire the S-400s, namely the decision to scrap the delivery of ordered F-35 aircraft to Ankara, could end up causing Turkey more problems than the CAATSA move. Turkey needs to add a fifth generation fighter jet to its air force to keep up with technological progress when it comes to combat in the skies but has so far not been able to identify a satisfactory alternative to the 100 F-35s it had on order, at the same time that regional arch-rival Greece is moving ahead with its planned acquisition of the aircraft. If Turkey were to move for the Russian alternative, the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet, which Erdogan viewed at an air show in Russia in the autumn last year, then it would almost certainly find itself in hot water with the Biden administration.
Turkey is also being kicked out of the F-35 manufacturing and development programme, but the timescale for shutting down Turkish manufacturing and provision of F-35 components is not clear because of the difficulties in smoothly switching production to other countries. The CAATSA sanctions do not cancel existing US defence contracts with Turkey or prevent either side procuring parts for the F-35 or spare parts for Turkey’s F-16 jets.
On December 15, SSB head Demir told Turkish state-owned news service Anadolu Agency: “We expect this [sanctions move] will not influence our relations much. We [Turkey and the US] are Nato allies. As they themselves said, there is cooperation with Turkey in many areas. We and they expect this to continue.”
The sanctions also restrict US loans and credits to SSB, although that is not seen having a significant impact.
While Turkey has ambitious plans to become self-reliant in defence manufacturing, its production of military hardware remains heavily reliant on components licensed by Western defence companies.
Another worry on the horizon for the Turkish defence industry is that last week German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that, in light of disagreements between the bloc with Turkey over its foreign policy and other issues, the EU planned to discuss the matter of arms sales to Turkey with the incoming Biden administration.
