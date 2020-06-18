Trump to meet Poland’s President Duda days before crucial election

US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda at a previous meeting in 2017.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw June 18, 2020

US President Donald Trump will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda on June 24, the White House confirmed on June 17.

The meeting will take place just four days before the all-important presidential vote in Poland and could improve Duda’s standing with the Polish voters. Duda still leads the polls but his main rival, mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski, has been closing in on the incumbent, whose campaign has struggled to live up to the challenges of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Duda's campaign also tripped over the president's anti-LGBT remarks at a campaign rally last week. The Polish media reported the remarks led to a sharp rebuke from the US. Warsaw and the US Ambassador in Poland Georgette Mosbacher denied the reports.

Polls have long suggested Duda will not secure reelection in the first round on June 28, for which he would need at least 50% plus one vote. In the likely run-off vote against Trzaskowski, some polls have begun giving the mayor of Warsaw a thin edge over Duda.

Duda’s victory is essential for the ruling coalition of the United Right, led by the Law and Justice (PiS), to continue governing Poland effectively. The coalition does not have a majority in the parliament to overturn a presidential veto, were it to face an opposition president.

The Trump-Duda meeting will also take place amidst the furore caused by Trump’s unexpected decision to reduce the US military contingent in Germany by as many as 9,500 troops to 25,000. 

The announcement has prompted speculation in Warsaw of strengthening the US presence in Poland, the so-called “Fort Trump”. Reuters reported last week that the project was nearing collapse over funding and the location for the troops. The Polish government and Mosbacher denied the report.

“As close partners and Nato allies, the United States and Poland continue to expand our cooperation across a wide range of issues. President Trump and President Duda will discuss further advancing our cooperation on defense, as well as trade, energy, and telecommunications security,” the White House said in a statement.

