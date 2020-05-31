Trump postpones G7 summit in US, invites Russia to attend

Trump postpones G7 summit in US, invites Russia to attend
US President Donald Trump wants to invite Russia to a G7 summit in New York as part of an alliance against China
By bne IntelliNews May 31, 2020

US President Donald Trump has postponed a planned G7 summit slated to happen in June, but has invited Russia to attend the rescheduled meeting in September in New York.

Trump, keen to show the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic-related lockdown is coming to an end, called for a G7 meeting to be held at one of his hotels in Florida in June, but was forced to postpone when German Chancellor Angela Merkel refused to attend, because of the ongoing coronacrisis. A G7 summit without Merkel’s attendance would be meaningless.

“The federal chancellor thanks President Trump for his invitation to the G7 summit at the end of June in Washington. As of today, considering the overall pandemic situation, she cannot agree to her personal participation, [and] to a journey to Washington,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said according to reports. “She will of course continue to monitor the development of the pandemic.”

Trump has caused outrage in many quarters by inviting Russia to attend the meeting, making it back up to the G8. Russia’s membership in the informal club was suspended after the Kremlin annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014.

The Kremlin has been ambivalent about its expulsion from the G8, saying that it is now an irrelevance, as the G20 has become the leading global forum where Russia is still a leading member. However, Russia’s return to the G8 meetings would clearly be a PR coup for the Kremlin if it were to go ahead.

And as both Germany and French President Emmanuel Macron have reached out to Russia in the last year, seeking a reset in relations, it may well happen. Macron attended the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2018 as Putin’s guest in a gesture of reconciliation that was widely criticised by some.

Trump made the announcement on Saturday and said that he wanted to invite Russia as part of an alliance to discuss the future of China. Trump said he also wanted to invite South Korea, Australia and India, also in the context of discussing relations with China.

“We want Australia, we want India, we want South Korea,” Trump said as cited by the New York Times. “And what do we have? That’s a nice group of countries right there.”

Trump suggested these countries may form a new G10 or G11 group. He plans to hold this meeting in September at the same time as the UN General Assembly, which is slated for September 15. However, he also said the meeting may happen in November after the US election.

 

Trump is up for re-election this year and given his abysmal performance in dealing with a number of crises, most recently the coronacrisis, his re-election strategy is transparently to bash China and whip up an “enemy at the gate” atmosphere behind which he expects his base to rally, very similar to Putin’s highly successful strategy after the sanctions regime was imposed on Russia by the international community in 2014.

Separately, while there have been some reports blaming Russia for whipping up tempters as part of the current violent protests sweeping the US over the killing of George Floyd by the police, the use of Russia as a scapegoat has noticeably diminished in US political rhetoric ever since the Mueller report was released, largely exonerating Russia of collusion.

While Trump remains friendly to Moscow, the rest of the House and Congress is not. As bne IntelliNews reports, a bipartisan bill is likely to be submitted this week that imposes new and stringent sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in an effort to kill the project off once and for all.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Customs officials confiscate 70 tonnes of fine cheese smuggled into Russia from the EU

Trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin sinks to 25%, approval of his actions down to 63%

LONG READ: The Growers - a handful of countries in New Europe are coping with the coronacrisis and are still expanding

News

Customs officials confiscate 70 tonnes of fine cheese smuggled into Russia from the EU

Russian authorities confiscated 70 tonnes of fine European cheeses smuggled into the country in a container and mislabelled as industrial rubber for use in the construction industry.

Bosnian Federation’s prime minister detained over import of useless ventilators from China

Fadil Novalic was arrested over the ventilators imported by a fruit processing firm with no medical experience. His party called the move a well planned “coup” intended to harm his credibility.

Turkish Treasury taps $3bn from domestic paper sales to local banks ahead of eurobond redemption

Turkey’s state banks sold around $44bn of hard currency in first four months of this year and $77bn since start of 2019 to support embattled lira, analyst’s calculations indicate. May expected to bring 2020 sales to $50bn+.

Hungary’s Wizz Air uses crisis to aggressively take on competition by expanding to new routes

Wizz Air has opened four new bases in the last couple of days, taking on the sector’s heavyweights such as Ryanair and Easyjet.

Russia's Sberbank opens a commodity trading subsidiary in Zug in Switzerland

Sber Trading Swiss AG based in Zug, Switzerland, will become the main hub of Sberbank's international physical commodity trading business

Customs officials confiscate 70 tonnes of fine cheese smuggled into Russia from the EU
5 hours ago
Bosnian Federation’s prime minister detained over import of useless ventilators from China
1 day ago
Turkish Treasury taps $3bn from domestic paper sales to local banks ahead of eurobond redemption
2 days ago
Hungary’s Wizz Air uses crisis to aggressively take on competition by expanding to new routes
1 day ago
Russia's Sberbank opens a commodity trading subsidiary in Zug in Switzerland
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    3 days ago
  2. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    6 days ago
  3. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    11 days ago
  4. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    2 days ago
  5. Russia’s VTB trapped in a London lockdown until 2024
    3 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    11 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    3 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    6 days ago
  4. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    25 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss