The number of Russians that consider Russia to be European down by half in the last decade to 29%

Only just under a third (29%) of Russians regard Russia as a European country, while two thirds (64%) consider it to be a non-European one, the independent pollster the Levada Center found in a recent survey released on March 18. In 2019, these indicators were 37% and 55% respectively.

On the whole, since 2008, the number of those who believe that Russia is a European country has dropped by almost half: from 52% to 29%. The number of those who think otherwise has grown by about the same proportion: from 36% to 64%.

At the same time, the view that Russia is a European country is most popular among the older groups of Russians: in the age group 55 and older, 33% think so. The opposite point of view, on the contrary, is characteristic of young groups: 71% for respondents aged 18-24 years and 69% for the group 25-39 years old.

The share of Russians who consider themselves Europeans is also declining, although not so rapidly. In 2008, 35% considered themselves to be Europeans to one degree or another, by 2019 this share had dropped to 32%, and at the beginning of 2021 it was already 27%. At the same time, the number of those who somehow did not consider themselves European grew: 52% in 2008, 63% in 2019 and 70% in 2021.

At the same time, almost a third (31%) of respondents aged 55 and older consider themselves to be Europeans, while for groups 18-24 and 25-39 years old, this figure is 23% each.

The number of those who believe that Russia is treated with fear in the West has decreased: 25% in 2018, 18% at the beginning of 2021. At the same time, the share of those who are sure that the West treats Russia with concern is stable – 23%. 12% believe that Russia is treated with respect, whereas in 2018 this option was chosen by 18% of respondents.

At the same time, young groups of the population feel a “warmer” attitude from the West towards Russia. 16% in the 18-24 age group believe that the West treats Russia with respect, and 15% with sympathy. In the group 55 years and older, these figures are 11% and 6% respectively.

30% of the respondents believe that in Russia they have no special feelings towards the West. This share has declined slightly since 2017 (41%). The share of those who believe that the West is treated with respect has also decreased: 31% in 2019, 25% at the beginning of 2021.

In the group of respondents aged 18-24, a more “warm” attitude towards Western countries is popular: 35% believe that they are treated with respect, and 4% with sympathy. For other age groups, neutral attitudes are most popular.

The survey was conducted on February 18-24, 2021 on a representative all-Russian sample of urban and rural population of 1601 people aged 18 years and older in 137 settlements, 50 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. The survey is carried out at the respondent's home using a personal interview method. The distribution of answers is given as a percentage of the total number of respondents, along with data from previous surveys.

The statistical error for a sample of 1,600 people (with a probability of 0.95) does not exceed:

3.4% for indicators close to 50%

2.9% for indicators close to 25% / 75%

2.0% for indicators close to 10% / 90%

1.5% for indicators close to 5% / 95%

ANO Levada-Center was forcibly entered into the register of non-profit organisations performing the functions of a foreign agent.