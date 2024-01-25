Stoltenberg urges Hungary to approve Sweden's Nato bid

Stoltenberg urges Hungary to approve Sweden's Nato bid
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (left) and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (right). / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest January 25, 2024
 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary’s state energy giant makes green transition a pillar of long-term strategy

Rightward shift expected across EU in May European Parliament elections

Orban suffers diplomatic setback as Turkey ratifies Sweden's Nato bid ahead of Hungary

News

Slovak PM takes softer approach in meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

Fico pledges to support EU aid to Ukraine, despite saying earlier that he would support Orbán's proposals to keep the package separate from the EU budget.

Case against Ukrainian investment banker sparks debate on economic security

Prominent Ukrainian investment banker Igor Mazepa, founder and CEO of Concorde Capital investment company, was released from a pre-trial detention facility after posting bail.

Hungary’s state energy giant makes green transition a pillar of long-term strategy

MVM is also eyeing further expansion in the Balkans and an eventual IPO on the Budapest bourse.

Consultant to far-right strongmen to conduct surveys around Azerbaijan presidential election

George Birnbaum has worked on campaigns for Hungary's Viktor Orban and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, where he focused on creating polarisation and exploiting societal divisions.

Azerbaijani delegation's credentials rejected by Council of Europe parliament

PACE highlights "very serious concerns" regarding Azerbaijan's capability to conduct free and fair elections, the independence of its judiciary, and respect for human rights.

Slovak PM takes softer approach in meeting with Ukrainian counterpart
5 hours ago
Case against Ukrainian investment banker sparks debate on economic security
5 hours ago
Hungary’s state energy giant makes green transition a pillar of long-term strategy
6 hours ago
Consultant to far-right strongmen to conduct surveys around Azerbaijan presidential election
6 hours ago
Azerbaijani delegation's credentials rejected by Council of Europe parliament
6 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    4 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    5 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    4 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    9 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    6 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    20 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    9 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss