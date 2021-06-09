Serbian PM Brnabic expects GDP growth of at least 6% in 2021

Serbian PM Brnabic expects GDP growth of at least 6% in 2021
By bne IntelliNews June 9, 2021

Serbia’s economy will grow by at least 6% in 2021, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on June 9. 

Serbia was one of the countries in emerging Europe least affected by the coronacrisis in 2020, and is expected to achieve strong growth this year. 

According to Brnabic, in addition to the robust rise in GDP, average salaries in the country are expected to overtake those in Bulgaria, the poorest country in the EU. 

Brnabic noted that since 2014 — the year the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) leader, now Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vucic first became Serbia’s prime minister — the government has achieved single-digit unemployment and the highest wages in the region. 

If calculated according to the Swiss formula, from January 1, 2022 pensions will increase by 5%, provided the positive trend in GDP growth continues, Brnabic added. 

From 2012 to 2021, pensions have increased by 23%, and in the coming years, pensions will increase by 5% annually, Brnabic said. 

IT&C and industry brought Romania’s GDP close to pre-crisis level in Q1

GDP down by just 0.1% compared to Q1 2020 as strong performance industry and IT&C offset contraction of services sector.

Moldova’s central bank maintains monetary policy rate at 2.65%

Decision reveals the BNM’s concern with economic growth rather than inflation.

Latvian annual inflation leapt to 2.6% in May

Inflation expected to rise further as price pressures mount.

Russia’s economy will grow 4% this year, says Putin

Russia’s economy will expand by 4% this year after contracting less than the international economy a year earlier, President Vladimir Putin said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

North Macedonia’s GDP contraction deepens in 1Q21

Third wave of coronavirus between February and April prompted North Macedonia's government to introduce tighter restrictions.

