Serbian PM Brnabic expects GDP growth of at least 6% in 2021

Serbia’s economy will grow by at least 6% in 2021, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on June 9.

Serbia was one of the countries in emerging Europe least affected by the coronacrisis in 2020, and is expected to achieve strong growth this year.

According to Brnabic, in addition to the robust rise in GDP, average salaries in the country are expected to overtake those in Bulgaria, the poorest country in the EU.

Brnabic noted that since 2014 — the year the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) leader, now Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vucic first became Serbia’s prime minister — the government has achieved single-digit unemployment and the highest wages in the region.

If calculated according to the Swiss formula, from January 1, 2022 pensions will increase by 5%, provided the positive trend in GDP growth continues, Brnabic added.

From 2012 to 2021, pensions have increased by 23%, and in the coming years, pensions will increase by 5% annually, Brnabic said.