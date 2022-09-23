Serbia’s video game industry generated revenues of €125mn in 2021

Serbia’s video game industry generated revenues of €125mn in 2021
/ pks.rs
By bne IntelliNews September 23, 2022

Serbia’s video game development industry generated revenues of around €125mn in 2021, Mihailo Vesovic, director of the sector for strategic analysis, services and internationalisation at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (PKS), told an event on September 22. 

Serbia is an emerging high-tech hub that is especially strong in blockchain and game development. Among the major global game developers in Serbia are Endava and UbiSoft, while there are also successful local companies such as Belgrade-based mobile games developer Nordeus, which was acquired by Take-Two Interactive for $378mn in 2021. 

"With more than $200bn a year, the video game industry in the world and in our country is starting to be a huge force of development. More than 130 companies in Serbia employ about 3,000 people in this industry," Vesovic told the Level Up your IP: 101 Strategies for Videogame Developers meeting, a statement from the PKS said. 

Vladimir Maric, director of the Institute for Intellectual Property, said that 5% of the GDP in Serbia is created by creative industries, and half of that amount comes from the ICT sector.

Globally, the gaming industry is predicted to be worth around $330 billion in 2026, and the number of gamers in the world will soon reach 3bn, according to the PKS.

Virag Halgand, head of the Department for Central Europe and Baltic and Mediterranean countries at the World Intellectual Property Organisation, noted that the video game industry has shown resilience over the last two years, and that demand is growing and not decreasing.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iranians take to streets for fifth day in protests over ‘hijab’ police death of Mahsa Amini

Head of North Macedonia’s e-commerce platform Grouper joins Serbia’s Ananas, fuelling takeover rumours

Woman who died after ‘hijab’ arrest by Iran’s morality police buried amid protests

Tech

Head of North Macedonia’s e-commerce platform Grouper joins Serbia’s Ananas, fuelling takeover rumours

Grouper was set up as a startup by North Macedonia’s ex-finance minister Nina Angelovska in 2011.

France's 52 Entertainment buys Bulgarian gaming developer Casualino

French e-gaming company 52 Entertainment aims to improve its regional capabilities in board and card games.

Romania expects €200mn from 5G licenses in 2022

Bucharest sweetened terms for telcos building 5G networks in Romania, but companies will no longer get preferential electricity prices.

US-Bulgarian Alcatraz AI raises $25mn in Series A funding

Alcatraz AI has raised nearly $50mn in total to develop its autonomous access control system using 3D facial authentication and artificial intelligence.

Romania's MedLife buys up health-tech company SanoPass

Fast-growing private medical services provider MedLife enters the wellness segment with acquisitions of SanoPass and Sweat Concept One gyms.

Head of North Macedonia’s e-commerce platform Grouper joins Serbia’s Ananas, fuelling takeover rumours
4 days ago
France's 52 Entertainment buys Bulgarian gaming developer Casualino
4 days ago
Romania expects €200mn from 5G licenses in 2022
8 days ago
US-Bulgarian Alcatraz AI raises $25mn in Series A funding
8 days ago
Romania's MedLife buys up health-tech company SanoPass
10 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    2 days ago
  2. Russians and Ukrainians pile into Turkish real estate market
    2 months ago
  3. COMMENT: Armenia-Azerbaijan military escalation is a test for Russian status quo in the region
    8 days ago
  4. PANNIER: As Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan descend into another border war, there’s no-one to stop the fighting
    5 days ago
  5. Russia to hold referendum in Luhansk and Donetsk, paving the way for possible annexation
    2 days ago
  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    10 days ago
  2. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    2 days ago
  3. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    23 days ago
  4. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    21 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss