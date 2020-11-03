Serbia’s GDP down 1.3% y/y in 3Q20, flash estimate shows

Serbia’s GDP down 1.3% y/y in 3Q20, flash estimate shows
By bne IntelliNews November 3, 2020

Serbia's economy contracted by 1.3% year on year in the third quarter of 2020, the Serbian Statistical Office announced in a flash estimate released on November 3.

Serbia’s economy was seriously affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the country imposed extremely tough restrictions to contain the spread of the disease for most of the second quarter.

In the second quarter, GDP contracted 6.5%, following a 5% growth in the previous quarter.

Despite the strong Q1 performance, Serbia is expected to go into recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the economy seen falling by up to 3.5%.

Related Content

Serbia’s retail trade up by real 7.7% y/y in September

VISEGRAD BLOG: The Central European populists rooting for Trump

North Macedonia, Albania and Serbia to invite Kosovo to join mini-Schengen on October 30

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Serbia’s retail trade up by real 7.7% y/y in September

VISEGRAD BLOG: The Central European populists rooting for Trump

North Macedonia, Albania and Serbia to invite Kosovo to join mini-Schengen on October 30

Data

Serbia’s retail trade up by real 7.7% y/y in September

Serbia has seen steady growth in retail sales since the government lifted lockdown in May.

October PMI ‘indicates Turkish industrial production set to fall only 0.8% this year’

Forecast comes despite collapse in output earlier in year due to coronavirus crisis. Positive picture in spite of ongoing lira weakness “which is causing inflationary pressures to build”.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI sinks for the second month in a row as economy continues to slow

The slowdown that started in September slowed some more in October as the IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI dropped again to 46.9 at the start of the fourth quarter, from 48.9 in September.

Consumer prices fell y/y, rose m/m in October in Slovenia

The annual fall in prices was driven by goods prices, in particular fuel prices.

Ukrainian companies booked $3bn of losses in the first half of 2020

Corporate profits in Ukraine were doing well in 2019 and the large and medium-sized enterprises reported exceptionally good fourth-quarter takings, but as the economic shocks struck this year those earnings have turned into losses.

Serbia’s retail trade up by real 7.7% y/y in September
21 hours ago
October PMI ‘indicates Turkish industrial production set to fall only 0.8% this year’
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI sinks for the second month in a row as economy continues to slow
1 day ago
Consumer prices fell y/y, rose m/m in October in Slovenia
2 days ago
Ukrainian companies booked $3bn of losses in the first half of 2020
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    2 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    6 days ago
  3. BALKAN BLOG: What’s wrong with the Macedonian language?
    8 days ago
  4. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    5 days ago
  5. Poland expected to move closer to second lockdown next week
    12 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    10 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    2 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    15 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    13 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss