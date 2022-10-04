Serbia’s Dimitrovgrad to build cross-border IT industrial park with Bulgaria

Serbia’s Dimitrovgrad to build cross-border IT industrial park with Bulgaria
The IT park will be located in Dimitrovgrad municipality, close to the border with Bulgaria. / Dimitrovgrad.rs
By bne IntelliNews October 4, 2022

The southeastern Serbian municipality of Dimitrovgrad is planning to build a cross-border industrial park for IT companies, near the border with Bulgaria, eKapija.com reported on October 4.

A day earlier, Serbian PM Ana Brnabic said that every second job that was created in Serbia in the past year was in the IT sector, which is fast-growing, due partly to the government’s support.

For this purpose, the municipality of Dimitrovgrad has announced a tender for drafting a development plan for the project, dubbed Gradinje. The deadline for bids is October 14.

Mayor of the municipality, Vladica Dimitrov, was cited by eKapija as saying that the park, which will be the first of its kind in Serbia, would be located in the border crossing area of Gradinje with Bulgaria and will cover an area of 2 hectares.

“As part of the Commercial Center, we are planning to build a cross-border industrial park with Bulgaria, where plots would be offered to investors, mainly from the IT sector,” Dimitrov said. 

