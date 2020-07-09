Serbia backs down over curfew that sparked violent protests

By bne IntelliNews July 9, 2020

Serbia’s government gave up on a planned weekend curfew in Belgrade on July 9 following two nights of violent protests but imposed other restrictions as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is rising.

Serbia has been shaken by protests since July 7 when President Aleksandar Vucic announced that a curfew will be implemented in Belgrade with people banned from going out between Friday evening and Monday morning.

In response, the authorities gave up the plan but banned gatherings of more than 10 people in public areas in Belgrade, where 80% of all cases are registered.

Also, all indoor shops and restaurants will have shortened working hours.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said in a statement that these measures are temporary and the authorities will monitor the situation to decide on further steps.

She added that, if necessary, more restrictions will be imposed.

Meanwhile, b92 quoted Brnabic as saying that the government gave up the curfew as it would require the government to declare a state of emergency to be legally allowed to impose it, which is not necessary at the moment.

Related Articles

Dozens wounded as police clash with protesters in Serbia

Dozens of protesters were wounded in the second day of rallies in Serbia when thousands of people took to the streets of capital Belgrade and the towns of Novi Sad, Nis and Kragujevac, angered by the ... more

Fiat resumes production in Serbian factory

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has resumed operations in its assembly plant in Serbia after halting operations in mid-February, b92 reported on July 7. FCA closed the plant in Kragujevac in ... more

China’s Zijin to invest $1.26bn in Serbia's Bor mining complex

China's Zijin Mining Group plans to invest $1.26bn to upgrade capacity and equipment of Serbian copper smelting and mining complex Rudarsko Topionicarski Basen Bor (RTB Bor), as well as to improve ... more

Most Read

  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    10 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    2 days ago
  3. Serbia declares state of emergency in Belgrade as coronavirus cases spike
    5 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

