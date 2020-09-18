Sberbank starts taking climate risk seriously

Sberbank starts taking climate risk seriously
Russia’s Sberbank has set out its climate agenda and will insist its clients are ESG compliant
By By Richard Lockhart in Edinburgh September 18, 2020

Russia’s Sberbank has set out its climate agenda, which aims to reduce the bank’s carbon footprint and put climate risk at the top of its investment strategy.

Green loans, close monitoring of the carbon footprint of its borrowers and a future green bond are all on the agenda, as the bank, which has two-thirds of Russians as customers, aims to absorb international environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda into its practices.

The bank’s new ESG committee, which was set up in June, said on September 17 that it had formed 17 working groups that would implement several long-term initiatives and develop the bank’s ESG strategy up to 2023, which is now set to be approved by the Supervisory Board.

The ESG committee, chaired by Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank, aims to ensure that the bank and its ecosystem companies comply with ESG principles.

Crucially, the committee is to monitor the ESG activities of its borrowers, develop a green loan framework and draw up a road map for issuing green bonds.

“Compliance with ESG principles is crucial to empower sustainable growth and efficient risk management. This explains why momentum for ESG adoption is building up among executives throughout the world,” said Vedyakhin in a statement.

“Establishment of the ESG Committee is an important step for Sberbank. We are determined to develop an effective system to manage environmental, social, and corporate governance factors and to become an ESG leader in Russia and globally,” he added.

ESG agenda

This initial progress comes as ESG issues are now at the top of the global corporate governance agenda.

“The bank and its ecosystem companies are working proactively to introduce environmental projects, some of them being aimed at reducing the carbon footprint in Russia,” said Nadya Wells, an independent Sberbank director and chair of the bank’s audit committee.

Wells outlined the ESG agenda of the bank, which is majority-owned by the Russian government, at the first meeting earlier in September of the Russian Chapter of the World Economic Forum’s Climate Governance Initiative (CGI).

The CGI, set up in 2019, aims to improve the awareness of climate risks at board level.

“Climate risk management is a crucial issue for nations and global companies throughout the world, I’m a board member with many companies, and I must say that this is a major agenda issue for each of them, including Sberbank’s Supervisory Board,” she added.

Wells mentioned that Sberbank’s environmental policy aimed to boost investment in green projects, such as sustainable energy and off-the-shelf solid municipal waste solutions.

Such initiatives come as more and more investors worldwide are taking ESG and climate risk seriously. In January, BlackRock stated that climate risk was now investment risk, and wanted that it would divest from companies that have large carbon footprints, for example in the coal sector.

Environmental record

Russia’s environmental record is poor, with the country accounting for 5% of global greenhouse emissions (GHG), leading the world in per capita emissions and reporting high levels of energy intensity.

As bne intellinews reported at the start of September, Russia has made initial steps in joining the global fight against climate change. It has signed the Paris Agreement, and has set some modest targets to reduce emissions, as bne IntelliNews  reported in “the Cost of Carbon in Russia.”

However, climate change is low down the Russian government’s list of priorities, often seen as a security issue or a way of affecting the country’s energy exports, the Bank of Finland said in a report.

However, the Central Bank of Russia is more concerned, and has joined the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS).

The central bank, as with Sberbank, is keen to promote discussion of climate risks to the financial sector and to keep up with global trends in green financing.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's CBR keeps interest flat on geopolitical tensions

Lukashenko warns of war, closes the Western borders… not

Novichok found in a water bottle in Navalny’s hotel room

News

Zelenskiy's rating down by a quarter in just three months

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s approval rating has tumbled from over 70% last year to just 29% now, but he remains by far the most popular politician in the country.

Poland’s ruling coalition in crisis over Kaczynski’s pet bill on animal rights

Poland’s United Right coalition appeared to be coming apart at the seams after a bill boosting protection of animal rights passed in the parliament thanks to cross-party support rather than the usual partisan vote.

Kosovan opposition MPs block adoption of economic recovery law

Head of Kosovo's Chamber of Commerce says "economic collapse is inevitable" without the law as businesses will be forced into bankruptcy without state support.

Lukashenko warns of war, closes the Western borders… not

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko called on the people of Poland and Lithuania to “stop your crazy politicians”, who he warned are spoiling for war, and announced that he was closing the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine.

Novichok found in a water bottle in Navalny’s hotel room

Colleagues of anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny found a bottle of water containing traces of the nerve agent Novichok used to poison him in a water bottle in his hotel room in Tomsk.

Zelenskiy's rating down by a quarter in just three months
10 hours ago
Poland’s ruling coalition in crisis over Kaczynski’s pet bill on animal rights
10 hours ago
Kosovan opposition MPs block adoption of economic recovery law
11 hours ago
Lukashenko warns of war, closes the Western borders… not
10 hours ago
Novichok found in a water bottle in Navalny’s hotel room
11 hours ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    4 days ago
  2. EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    7 days ago
  3. Moody’s hits Turkey with downgrade to all-time lowest rating in unscheduled move
    6 days ago
  4. Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader
    4 days ago
  5. Weekend spike in COVID-19 cases in Czechia and Hungary
    4 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    15 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    28 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    18 days ago
  4. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    29 days ago
  5. Belarus is running out of cash
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss