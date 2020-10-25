Sber and Visa launch data lab with AI supercomputer

Sber and Visa launch data lab with AI supercomputer
Sber, the Russian state-controlled financial and tech giant, is teaming up with Visa to launch “Russia’s first Data Lab.”
By East West Digital News in Moscow October 25, 2020

Sber, the Russian state-controlled financial and tech giant, is teaming up with Visa to launch “Russia’s first Data Lab.” The partners intend to “use anonymised data to track changes in customer behaviour and design the most customised offerings for all users of card products by applying artificial intelligence and machine learning tools,” reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

“The move is aimed at making things even more convenient for our customers, further improving the high quality of our services. The opening of the Data Lab will morph familiar plastic and digital cards into irreplaceable assistants for people’s everyday financial transactions,” stated Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of Sber’s executive board.

Not only will the lab study current customer behaviour; it will also “make probabilistic hypotheses to stay ahead of customer expectations” with the support of “a unique R&D cluster,” Sber stated.

For AI research purposes, the Data Lab will use the Christofari supercomputer, which is part of the Sber infrastructure.

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News here, a partner of bne IntelliNews

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US signs MoUs on 5G cyber security protection with three SEE states

Three-year-old Riga-based fintech firm posts enviable €100mn turnover

Yandex acquires context ad platform K50

Tech

US signs MoUs on 5G cyber security protection with three SEE states

Bulgaria, Kosovo and North Macedonia have become members of the US' “Clean Network” initiative.

Three-year-old Riga-based fintech firm posts enviable €100mn turnover

Sun Finance has reported a record-high turnover of €101.5mn for 2019, and expects a strong 2020 despite the pandemic.

Yandex acquires context ad platform K50

Yandex, the NASDAQ-listed Russian Internet giant, is acquiring K50. This is a full acquisition and an exit for the company’s shareholders, which include AddVenture Capital and the management.

Baring Vostok and Goldman Sachs acquire stake in major Russian financial and insurance portal

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov has sold his stake Sravni.ru, a major Russian finance and insurance marketplace, to Baring Vostok and Goldman Sachs

Russian retail self-service and payment startup raises $2mn to expand across Eastern Europe

Moscow start-up Briskly has raised $2mn to finance its first international projects and strengthen its positions in Russia.

US signs MoUs on 5G cyber security protection with three SEE states
2 days ago
Three-year-old Riga-based fintech firm posts enviable €100mn turnover
3 days ago
Yandex acquires context ad platform K50
1 day ago
Baring Vostok and Goldman Sachs acquire stake in major Russian financial and insurance portal
1 day ago
Russian retail self-service and payment startup raises $2mn to expand across Eastern Europe
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    2 days ago
  2. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    6 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    4 days ago
  4. COLCHIS: Georgia’s Karabakh conundrum
    4 days ago
  5. Fire nearly destroys legendary Fischer ski factory in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    2 days ago
  2. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    26 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    6 days ago
  4. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    27 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss