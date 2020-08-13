Russian gross international reserves pass $600bn mark

Russian gross international reserves pass $600bn mark
Russian gross international reserves pass $600bn mark
By bne IntelliNews August 13, 2020

Russian gross international reserves (GIR) reach a new post 2008 high, passing the $600bn mark as of the start of August.

“This is x10 Russia’s federal government external debt, which is around $60bn,” says Natalia Gurushina, an economist at VanEk. “Impressive progress in the past 15 years.”

Despite the coronacrisis and the sharp fall in the price of oil, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has continued to accumulate cash in its hard currency reserves over the last few years.

The CBR started this year with $562.3bn in reserves and has managed to add just under $40bn in the first eight months of this year.

Part of the surge in the value of the reserves is due to the spike in prices of gold, which topped $2,000 per ounce this week on the back of global nerves. Until recently the CBR has been aggressively buying gold and building up its reserves of the metal since 2007. Today Russia’s gold reserves make up just under a quarter of its total GIR.

Belarus inflation in July remained flat compared to June at 5.2% y/y and 0.19% m/m, which remains close to the National Bank of Belarus’ target range, Belstat reported this week.

Romania’s industry was already on a negative trend even before the coronavirus outbreak: industrial growth has remained in negative territory since the second quarter of 2019.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, the average net wages increased by a real 0.7% y/y — the weakest performance in years but still a positive performance.

Russia's GDP fell by 8.5% in 2Q20 due the lockdown quarantine measures imposed across the country reeling from the coronacrisis.

Ukraine’s consumer inflation stayed at a 2.4% y/y level in July, the State Statistics Service reported on August 10.

