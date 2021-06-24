Russian banks extend bull run by posting $3bn in profits for May

Russian banks extend bull run by posting $3bn in profits for May
Russian banks are currently making more profits than at any time in the last five years and comfortably outperforming both 2019 and 2020 income levels
By bne IntelliNews June 24, 2021

The combined net profit of Russian banks rose 7% month on month to RUB216bn ($2.98bn) in May, extending the bull run for the sector that is currently making its best returns in five years, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said on June 21.  

In January-May, the net profit of Russian banks almost reached RUB1 trillion, the regulator said.

The number of profitable banks rose to 234 from 221.

Russian banks raised corporate lending by 1.1% on the month in May, while retail lending increased by 2.2%.

Corporate deposits with Russian banks grew by 2.4% in the period, while retail deposits fell by 1.5%.

The net profit of Russian banks will likely exceed the central bank’s previous forecast of RUB1.5-1.7 trillion in 2021 and will be around RUB2 trillion, the regulator said.

Russian banks are currently earning their best profits in five years and profits are now ahead of every year for the last five years on a cumulative basis too. Part of the uplift for the sector is the improving economic environment and the fall in non-performing loans (NLPs) that has allowed many banks to release capital held as provisions against bad debt that can be added to their bottom line.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Growth of Romania's stock of loans reaches double digits at end-May

Czech central bank raises key rate by 25bps to 0.5%

ISTANBUL BLOG: The Erdogan administration and Turkish “businessmen” – plot thickens as US seeks extradition of ‘SBK’

Data

Growth of Romania's stock of loans reaches double digits at end-May

The stock of bank loans in Romania increased by 10.1% y/y as of the end of May, to €60.2bn, accelerating from 8.3% y/y growth one month earlier.

Ukraine’s revises down its GDP growth estimate in 1Q21 to -2.2% contraction

Ukraine’s real GDP plunged 2.2% y/y in 1Q21, the State Statistics Service reported on June 22, worsening its preliminary estimate of -2.0% y/y. The economy declined 1.2% q/q seasonally adjusted.

Romania in line with the Baltic states as fastest converging EU members

Romania’s GDP per capita increased to 72% of the European Union’s average last year, after rising by 20 percentage points over the past decade.

Growth of output prices in Slovenia speeds up to 3.5% y/y in May

The PPI index started to increase rapidly from the beginning of 2021.

Pashinyan scores stunning victory in Armenian election

Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan set to return to full office after trouncing his rival in the country's general election despite projections it would be close-run.

Growth of Romania's stock of loans reaches double digits at end-May
3 hours ago
Ukraine’s revises down its GDP growth estimate in 1Q21 to -2.2% contraction
4 hours ago
Romania in line with the Baltic states as fastest converging EU members
1 day ago
Growth of output prices in Slovenia speeds up to 3.5% y/y in May
2 days ago
Pashinyan scores stunning victory in Armenian election
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    2 months ago
  2. Bulgaria keeps veto on launch of EU accession talks with North Macedonia
    1 day ago
  3. EU reaches deal on sectoral Belarus economic sanctions
    3 days ago
  4. Armenia: June 20 election preview
    4 days ago
  5. Moscow introduces mandatory coronavirus vaccination
    6 days ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    1 month ago
  2. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    23 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  4. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    1 month ago
  5. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss