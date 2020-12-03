Russia to start mass vaccinations on December 7

Russia to start mass vaccinations on December 7
ordered Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to begin mass vaccinations to start the roll out mass vaccinations from next week as the first 2mn doses are made available. The government will start with healthcare workers, OAPs and the army
By bne IntelliNews December 3, 2020

Russia will start mass vaccinations of its population on December 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 3.

Putin ordered Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to begin mass vaccinations adding that more than 2mn doses are already available for distribution or can be ready in several days.

“Mass vaccinations should have a limited impact on our growth expectations, but they should ease concerns about stricter lockdowns in 4Q20 and 1Q21,” Sova Capital said in a note. “We think the epidemiological situation could drag down economic activity from a contraction of 3.6% y/y in 3Q20 to a deeper contraction of 4% y/y in 4Q20. We keep our 2021 GDP growth forecast at 2.8% y/y.”

Vaccinations will be voluntary and free of charge for Russian citizens, with teachers and doctors the priority, assuming they agree to be vaccinated.

Earlier analysts estimated that provided there was sufficient supply of the Sputnik V vaccine, Russia’s entire population of over 65 year olds could be vaccinated within two months. A mass vaccination should lead to a rapid fall in infection rates that have been running at record levels of over 25,000 a day in the last month.

Mass vaccinations have already started in the army. According to Minister of Defence Sergei Shoygu, 80,000 soldiers and officers will be vaccinated by the end of this year (2,500 have already been vaccinated). Overall, the ministry plans to vaccinate 400,000 members of Russia's armed forces.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who is in charge of the social sphere, to begin mass vaccinations from December 7

The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology that developed the vaccine reported that the interim results of the third phase of testing showed its vaccine to be 92% effective. Side effects were seen in 15% of participants during the clinical trials, according to Alexander Gintsburg, the institute’s director.

Two Russian vaccines have already been registered (Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona from Vektor), and another one is preparing for the third phase of clinical trials.

According to The Bell, the first foreign vaccines that could reach the Russian market are from CanSino Bio and AstraZeneca, which will be produced in Russia under license. Russia has been participating in the trials of these vaccines, and local pharmaceutical companies have agreed to localize their production.

“Mass vaccinations should have a limited impact on our growth expectations, but they should ease concerns about stricter lockdowns in 4Q20 and 1Q21. On the one hand, it is unclear whether production capacities are enough to cover the desired volumes next year. On the other hand, Russians are concerned about the efficiency of the Sputnik V vaccine and its possible side effects,” Sova Capital said.

According to a VTsIOM poll conducted in August, 52% of respondents do not want to receive the Sputnik V vaccine. Online polls in October conducted by Superjob and United Russia found that 44% to 73% of respondents do not want to be vaccinated at all. “It may be some time before the general public is open to receiving a vaccine,” Sova said.

Russia has been suffering from a second wave of COVID-19 since September, with the number of new cases reaching 27,000/day by the end of November. The number of new cases has gradually dropped over the past week from 27,543/day to 25,345/day as of yesterday, December 2. Leading indicators, such as a keyword search in Yandex, point to the peak having passed, but they do not suggest that the second wave is anywhere near over.

Most regional authorities have avoided imposing strict lockdowns during the second wave. As a result, hospital capacities were 78% full on average in Russia as of the end of November. In comparison, hospital capacities in 43 regions are above the nationwide average, with hospital capacities in six regions at more than 90%, according to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. The death toll has quintupled since September, with 589 deaths reported yesterday, the highest single-day number yet. The overall death toll in Russia from COVID-19 is now 41,000.

With the introduction of vaccines, authorities are unlikely to impose stricter measures in 2021 either nationally or regionally, although they could extend the existing ones. We think the epidemiological situation could drag down economic activity from a contraction of 3.6% y/y in 3Q20 to a deeper contraction of 4% y/y in 4Q20. ”We keep our 2021 GDP growth forecast at 2.8% year-on-year,” Sova concluded.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor

FPRI BMB Russia: Sberbank releases a three-year transformation strategy to e-commerce concern

Ozon shares jump 40% in first minutes of trading after IPO on NASDAQ

News

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor

Route to be set up under Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal would stretch across Armenia and the exclave linking Turkey to Azerbaijan.

Erdogan needs to go says analyst assessing Turkey’s economic collapse

German MEP, meanwhile, says Turkish president’s “power base is shrinking” and that “the guy is sweating”.

Hungarian MEP involved in Brussels lockdown orgy bust

MEP Jozsef Szajer, one of the founders of Hungary's ruling conservative Fidesz, tried to flee down a drainpipe when police broke up the illegal gathering of 25 men including several diplomats.

Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers

State budget exposed to significant pressure if situation not remedied quickly. Mongolia in lockdown following recording of first Covid community transmissions.

Russian shoe retailer Obuv rebrands, moves to non-fashion

Dubbed the "Magnit of shoes" the regional focused Russian shoe shop chain Obuv Rossii is rebranding and expanding its product range as sales start to recover following this year's lockdowns

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
1 day ago
Erdogan needs to go says analyst assessing Turkey’s economic collapse
22 hours ago
Hungarian MEP involved in Brussels lockdown orgy bust
1 day ago
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
3 days ago
Russian shoe retailer Obuv rebrands, moves to non-fashion
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    3 days ago
  2. Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
    7 days ago
  3. Sharp drop in COVID-19 cases prompts new questions on Poland’s strategy of containment
    2 days ago
  4. Lukashenko says he may quit as president
    3 days ago
  5. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    9 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    9 days ago
  2. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    3 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    1 month ago
  4. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    1 month ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss