Russia's Sberbank opens a commodity trading subsidiary in Zug in Switzerland

Russia's Sberbank opens a commodity trading subsidiary in Zug in Switzerland
Russia's Sberbank opens a commodity trading subsidiary in Zug in Switzerland
By bne IntelliNews May 29, 2020

Russia’s largest bank Sberbank has opened a commodity market trading company based in Zug, Switzerland, as part of the bank’s strategy to expand this business line, the company said in a statement on May 29.

Sber Trading Swiss AG will become the main hub of Sberbank's international physical commodity trading, the bank said. Denis Lunin has been appointed CEO. Previously he was responsible for physical commodities and fixed income business development in a number of Russian and international banks.

Sberbank already has a physical commodity trading infrastructure in precious metals under its subsidiary PAO Sberbank, and the local physical trading house OOO SB Commodities Trading.

“Sber Trading Swiss AG will focus on international physical commodity trading in oil and oil products, coal, base metals, bulk and agriculture products,” the bank said. “The company’s strategy is to build on [the] existing customer relationships between Sberbank and commodity producers and consumers in Russia and the CIS. It will allow Sberbank Group to scale up and diversify its presence in physical commodities markets.”

Sber Trading Swiss AG is offering its clients the international purchase and sale of physical commodities, including storage, transportation and distribution, as well as financing for deals. It can also monetise reserves for oil and crude oil products, base metals, bulk and agricultural products in a “commodity repo.”

“By opening our own international trading company, we have moved to a new level in physical commodity trading. We expect Sber Trading Swiss AG to strengthen our position as one of the largest providers of solutions for our clients in international and local commodity trading, structural financing and strategic hedging. The company will focus on international trading in oil and oil products, coal, base metals, bulk and agricultural products. We are planning to work primarily with the Sberbank clients, producers and consumers of raw materials in Russia and the CIS countries, and expect the first transactions to be conducted in the third quarter of this year,” said Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of the executive board of Sberbank.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s VTB trapped in a London lockdown until 2024

Obtained records ‘show Azerbaijan foreign minister’s son bought lavish Trump Place apartments in Manhattan’

LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira

News

Trump Towers Istanbul partner ‘lobbied White House for vast expansion of US-Turkey trade’

News service uses documents deposited by PR firm to reveal Mehmet Ali Yalcindag’s activities. Now head of Turkey-US Business Council, the businessman, once called a “close friend” by Donald Trump, is pushing to build up agriculture and LNG shipments.

Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot

Belarus is one of the five European countries most affected by coronavirus

Czech utility CEZ to expand nuclear plant with state support

New block at the Dukovany nuclear power plant is expected to come online in 2036.

US pulls waivers on civilian nuclear cooperation with Iran

Move means Washington has scrapped last remnants of 2015 nuclear deal that it was tolerating. Tehran says move is “desperate” and designed to distract from the failure of the Trump administration’s policy on the Islamic Republic.

Bulgarian police arrest deputy minister over illegal waste imports

Illegal waste imports from the Italian mafia were delivered to Bulgaria, reportedly to be burned in local power plants.

Trump Towers Istanbul partner ‘lobbied White House for vast expansion of US-Turkey trade’
4 hours ago
Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
12 hours ago
Czech utility CEZ to expand nuclear plant with state support
1 day ago
US pulls waivers on civilian nuclear cooperation with Iran
1 day ago
Bulgarian police arrest deputy minister over illegal waste imports
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    9 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    1 day ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    4 days ago
  4. Russia’s VTB trapped in a London lockdown until 2024
    1 day ago
  5. North Macedonia ranks 2nd in Europe for quality of mobile services finds Germany’s Connect
    14 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    9 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    23 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira’s past 7. Now don’t be a tough guy Erdogan, don’t be a fool!
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss