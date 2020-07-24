Russia's CBR makes cautious interest rate cut to 4.25%

Russia's CBR makes cautious interest rate cut to 4.25%
Governor of Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina
By bne IntelliNews July 24, 2020

The board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) resolved to cut the key interest rate by 25 basis points (bp) to 4.25% at the policy meeting of July 24.

The decision was unexpected as reported by bne IntelliNews, the consensus expectation was that the CBR would make a bold cut of 50bp, after slashing the rate by 100bp at the previous meeting in the ongoing monetary easing cycle.

The expectations were underpinned by inflation trending safely below the 4% target and the post-lockdown recovery proceeding less quickly than expected, in need of additional stimulus.

Indeed, the CBR maintained the inflation guidance at 3.7%-4.2% for 2020 and 3.5%-4% for 2021, while noting that inflation could stay below 4% in 2021 due to the very gradual recovery of the Russian and global economies. 

The Bank of America (BofA) believed that Nabiullina's guidance for inflation undershooting the 4% target is alone enough to further cut the interest rate by 0.5pp. However, the BofA still believed that the CBR could hold the rate at 4% or above and re-focus on inflationary risks amid an expected recovery in 2021.

Renaissance Capital also anticipated the rate would be cut by 0.5pp, while believing that CBR will sit one out at September's meeting to watch the pace of consumer demand recovery. The current easing cycle could come to an end in July, but in case of a second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the key interest rate could be lowered again to 3.5%. 

But some analysts believed that arguments for a slower rate cut of 0.25pp are stronger. VTB Capital (VTBC) argues that CBR could start moving more cautiously to avoid volatile policy corrections in the future, and give more careful and gradual signals to the monetary market.

The recent macro data is also too uncertain for a bold interest rate move, VTBC noted, reminding that while business confidence and transfer statistics improved, the industry and consumer segments were still weak in June.

Alfa Bank's Natalia Orlova also expected a 0.25pp cut, noting that some signs of recovery were coupled with a record-high plunge in disposable income in 2Q20. The CBR was also widely anticipated by the analysts to redefine the target neutral interest rate range (currently at 4.5% plus 2-3pp, thus at about 6-7.5%). 

