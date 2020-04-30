Russia passes law naming 1,151 strategic companies

Russia passes law naming 1,151 strategic companies
Russia’s Duma passed a law naming 1,151 companies as “strategic” that will entitle them to state help during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis.
By Ben Aris in Berlin April 30, 2020

Russia’s Duma passed a law naming 1,151 companies as “strategic” that will entitle them to state help during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis.

The names of the companies are a mix of state and privately owned and cover the whole country as well as most sectors.

The government has produced an interactive map that shows the geographical distribution of the companies as well as a downloadable list naming all of them.

Almost half of the companies on the list (523) fall under the purview of the Ministry of Trade and are involved in exports of a wide range of goods ranging from metals, to chemicals and on to textiles. Most of the major automotive producers are included from Avtovaz to Ford Sollers. Gold mines like Polyus Gold and heavy industry concerns like United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) are listed.

Many of Russia’s leading retailers made the list too, including German-owned Metro cash and carry as well as white goods chain M.Video-Eldorado.

A bit more than a third of the firms in the programme are based Moscow, where computers and online retailers feature prominently. All the famous tech companies are on the list including tech and e-commerce giants Yandex, Mail.ru Group, Wildberries, IBS IT Services and Kaspersky Labs.

But some less obvious retailers are included such as Detsky Mir for children's goods and the foreign owned Adidas sportsware firm.

In general the government policy seems to be that it will support companies that are strategically important to the economy such as food producers and raw material exporters. But it will also support companies that produce or sell items that have less strategic value, but are big employers, as a way of meeting its social aid targets.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MOSCOW BLOG: The Russian budget under coronavirus pressure in 2020

COVID-19 impact leads to unprecedented declines in Russia’s manufacturing PMI

CAPITAL ECONOMICS: Early signs point to steep economic downturn in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

News

COVID-19 impact leads to unprecedented declines in Russia’s manufacturing PMI

No surprise here. The coronavirus epidemic caused an unprecedented collapse of the IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Index (PMI) in March.

Western Balkans’ regional GDP to slump by as much as 5.6% this year

World Bank forecasts all six Western Balkan countries will experience negative growth this year as they grapple with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Czech Republic facing its worst drought in past 500 years

Environment Minister Richard Brabec says drought has affected 80% of the country's groundwater sources due to a combination of low precipitation and rising temperatures.

Rushed PPE procurement leads to rash of corruption scandals

The pressure to secure supplies of personal protective equipment, ventilators and other equipment for hospitals as the coronavirus pandemic spreads has opened up new opportunities for corruption.

Mongolia scraps $3bn IPO for shares in flagship coal mine

Decision made amid pandemic disruption to financial markets and with one eye on vote-shifting distrust of foreign investors ahead of elections.

COVID-19 impact leads to unprecedented declines in Russia’s manufacturing PMI
11 hours ago
Western Balkans’ regional GDP to slump by as much as 5.6% this year
14 hours ago
Czech Republic facing its worst drought in past 500 years
1 day ago
Rushed PPE procurement leads to rash of corruption scandals
1 day ago
Mongolia scraps $3bn IPO for shares in flagship coal mine
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    7 days ago
  2. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    24 days ago
  3. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    10 days ago
  4. Billionaire Alisher Usmanov leads the Forbes list for charitable donations in Russia to fight coronavirus
    10 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Serbia practices its four-pillar foreign policy in the coronavirus era
    2 days ago
  1. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    24 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    1 month ago
  3. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    1 month ago
  4. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    10 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    7 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss