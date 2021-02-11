Rostec to be in charge of Russia's 5G scheme

Rostec to be in charge of Russia's 5G scheme
Rostec to be in charge of Russia's 5G scheme
By Vladimir Kozlov in Moscow February 11, 2021

Russia's state-controlled tech corporation Rostec will lead a consortium of equipment manufacturers for the country's fifth generation mobile communication scheme, while the prospects of 5G in Russia remain unclear.

Vasily Brovko, Rostec's director for special assignments, was quoted by Vedomosti as saying that the corporation is working on putting a consortium together, and 10 local equipment manufacturers have already agreed to come on board.

"Collaboration will focus on creating individual tech assignments on the development of separate elements of 5G networks," he said. "We'll use the most efficient and profitable solutions."

According to Brovko, consortium members will be able to suggest their own projects for developing networks' components, such as antennas or base stations, using their own software.

Vedomosti also quoted an anonymous market source as saying that negotiations on the specifics of collaboration within the consortium are still in progress, and the list of participants is yet to be finalized.

In accordance with earlier reports, by 2024, the total cost of rolling out a 5G scheme in Russia would be RUB55.4bn ($732mn), if operators join forces, and RUB161bn ($2.1bn), if each mobile operator builds a 5G network individually. However, the analytical credit rating agency (AKRA) predicted that Russian mobile phone operators' 5G spending would be higher, around RUB1 trillion ($13bn) by 2027.

The latter scenario will be possible, if, as the government expects, the 5G project will cover the 4.8 - 4.99 GHz band. That scenario, according to AKRA, would hit the operators' cash flow, also resulting in reduced dividends to shareholders. Under a more optimistic scenario, operators still hope to be able to get the 3.4 – 3.8 GHz band.

In that case, operators would be able to save by building fewer base stations. In addition, the rollout of a 5G network in the 4.8 - 4.99 GHz band would be substantially more expensive for operators due to increased electricity costs.

Still, in Russia, unlike many other countries, the 4.8 – 3.8 GHz band is taken by military satellite communications. So far, the government has been unwilling to vacate the band.

AKRA also predicts that the rollout of a 5G network in Russia won't start until 2024, meaning that operators still have time to try to negotiate the cheaper band with the government.

So far, Russian mobile phone operators' investments in 5G have been insignificant, mostly focusing on testing and partner projects. Operators have not disclosed their 5G spending or expected costs of a 5G network development.

What is clear at this point, however, is that Russian mobile phone operators are unlikely to generate any significant revenues over the next few years, which would allow them to foot the 5G scheme's bill.

In 2020, Russia's telecom industry grew by 2% to RUB1.79 trillion ($23.7bn), said AKRA, adding that over the next few years, the sector's growth won't exceed 4% a year, which is comparable to inflation.

Other analysts are also sceptical about the prospects of 5G in Russia. Denis Chernooky, deputy director for the Russian and CIS tech sector at KPMG, was quoted by Kommersant as saying that over the next two years, the frequency band situation won't be resolved, while demand for 5G communications will only come from the corporate sector.

As a result, in 2021, Russian mobile phone operators will be able to avoid substantial investment in 5G and, consequently, a negative impact on their cashflow, he added.

-

This article is part of bne IntelliNews coverage of technology, blockchain, fintech, cryptocurrencies and the new economy. Sign up for the free monthly newsletter bneTech here, or read more tech stories on the website here.

Read the latest issue of bneTech here

Sign up for free here

https://to989.infusionsoft.com/app/form/sub-bnetech-sign-up

bne’s tech section online

http://www.intellinews.com/tech/

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia considers its “sovereign internet” options

Polish media stop reporting to protest new ad tax

Erdogan’s announcement of Turkish space programme short on budget details

Tech

Russia considers its “sovereign internet” options

For quite a while, Russia has entertained the concept of a "sovereign internet," which basically means cutting itself off from the World Wide Web

Erdogan’s announcement of Turkish space programme short on budget details

Astronomical costs would not be easily borne by state budget under strain from several years of economic crisis.

Israeli agritech unveils “indoor growing” plans to challenge Iran’s global saffron dominance

'Red gold' prized by famous chefs, Michelin starred restaurants, the natural cosmetics industry and the natural medicine industry. Also used as a dye in the textile industry.

Croatia's M+ Group buys 51% stake in software firm Bulb for €7mn

Private equity backed M+ Group takes over Bulb as part of plans to globalise its business.

Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt says it will not comply with hackers' ransom demands

Games developer says security breach did not compromise players' personal data.

Russia considers its “sovereign internet” options
44 minutes ago
Erdogan’s announcement of Turkish space programme short on budget details
12 hours ago
Israeli agritech unveils “indoor growing” plans to challenge Iran’s global saffron dominance
1 day ago
Croatia's M+ Group buys 51% stake in software firm Bulb for €7mn
1 day ago
Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt says it will not comply with hackers' ransom demands
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    4 days ago
  2. US open to easing Nord Stream 2 sanctions
    7 days ago
  3. Russian government launches a National Projects 2.0 revamp
    6 days ago
  4. The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slated by critics for not holding Russia to account over Navalny's jailing
    5 days ago
  5. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Soft power in the Balkans, hard power in the Caucasus
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    1 month ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    13 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    24 days ago
  4. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    21 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    29 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss