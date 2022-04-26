Rosneft sues independent news group RBC

Rosneft sues independent news group RBC
State oil giant Rosneft has brought lawsuits against an array of independent media outlets in recent months.
By Theo Normanton April 26, 2022

A Russian court has sided with state oil giant Rosneft in two lawsuits which the firm brought against media group RBC.

The lawsuits disputed information published by RBC concerning Rosneft’s ex-President Eduard Khudainatov. The first case brought against the group centred on an article reporting plans by Rosneft to buy an oil field from Neftegazholding, a company owned by Khudainatov.

The second lawsuit concerned an article reporting plans by Rosneft to sell its stake in Siberian oil company Tomskneft. RBC cited sources close to the deal who said that one of Khudainatov’s companies may have been interested in acquiring Rosneft’s stake.

RBC is one of the few remaining independent business media outlets in Russia. It was established in 1993, and earned a reputation early on for investigative journalism and reports on corruption.

This is not the first time that Rosneft has brought successful lawsuits against critical media. Independent broadcasters Ekho Moskvy and Dozhd were also brought to court by Rosneft in recent years, as were American business news agency Bloomberg and Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

The cases brought against RBC appear to fit into a pattern whereby Russian oligarchs file expensive lawsuits against the independent media.

In Russia, oligarchs have almost always historically won these cases. Russian courts have often been accused of bias and corruption. In criminal cases, only around 0.25% of cases end in acquittal, while the courts normally side with the plaintiff in civil cases.

The process extends beyond Russia, however, with British and American courts also occasionally being used by oligarchs to alter what was written about them. One notable example was the libel case brought against British journalist Catherine Belton by Roman Abramovich over claims she made about him in her book Putin’s People. The two parties later reached a settlement which involved releasing a new edition of the book in which 1700 words were added or removed.

The ostensible aim of many such lawsuits is simply to create an expensive enough legal action that the less wealthy party is forced to settle or go bust.

News

UN Secretary-General meets Russian Foreign Minister

Antonio Guterres met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, 26 April. Talking points included humanitarian corridors, the inclusivity of the Security Council, and paths to more dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian siloviki could devour limited IT resources

Amid the military invasion of Ukraine Russia will set up an anti-corruption information system Poseidon that will be co-ordinated by the presidential administration and operated by the Federal Guard (FSO), using up scarce IT resources.

BREAKING: More explosions in Transnistria take down communication towers

Blasts at Pridnestrovian Radio and Television Centre follow attack on ministry, as Ukraine warns Russia is trying to destabilise separatist region.

Kazakhstan: CPC pipeline resumes working after a month of inactivity

Repairs took place a few days after Kazakh officials met with CPC management in Moscow.

Empty state security office in Tiraspol attacked with Russian grenades

Russian propaganda offensive after attack claims Romania is preparing to seize control of Russia-backed separatist republic in Moldova.

