Romanian software company Bento plans listing on BVB’s AeRO segment

Romanian software solutions and cloud services provider Bento has announced that it is going to list on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's (BVB's) AeRO market by the end of the year.

The AeRO market is increasingly attracting the interest of both small local companies and individual investors. BVB this month launched the first index for the AeRO market, BET AeRO, which includes representative companies.

Prior to the listing, Bento will make a private placement to raise RON6mn (€1.2mn) in order to develop its own software products and scale its products and services to new customers and business sectors.

Bento has over 15 years of experience in developing and implementing software solutions and providing IT and cloud infrastructure services for companies active in multiple industries, such as energy, FMCG, utilities, telecommunications, health, agriculture, IT, media, food industry, distribution, transport and services.

In 2020, Bento posted RON15.3mn in turnover and RON1.8mn in net profit. In the first six months of 2021, it reported RON11.9mn (+88% y/y) in turnover. The company estimates turnovers of RON26mn (€5mn) and RON4mn (€0.8mn) for the entire year 2021.

The private placement is expected to take place in November and will be brokered by TradeVille, while Cornerstone Communications will be Bento's authorised consultant after listing.

"Regardless of the economic fluctuations that have taken place or are taking place globally, the IT industry has proven to be resilient and often even a beneficiary of such economic shocks. […] Our company is in a favourable context in terms of development potential, ”said Vlad Bodea, co-founder and executive managing partner of Bento.

The company currently has over 70 employees and has a diversified portfolio of clients consisting of multinational companies from Romania, the US and Switzerland. Bento also partners with reputable vendors such as Microsoft, HPE and CISCO.

The capital infusion will be used for the technological development and commercial scaling of the company's own software products, with a focus on Bento Field Service Management and Bento Mobile Device Management, new partnerships within the IT, Infrastructure & Cloud division and increasing Bento's presence at international level.