Romania’s unexpected Q2 economic growth driven by services and piling-up inventory

Romania’s unexpected Q2 economic growth driven by services and piling-up inventory
/ bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest September 8, 2022

Romania’s GDP increased by 5.3% y/y in Q2 this year, driven by the services sector (including 24.2% y/y more value-added generated by the IT&C sector) on the production side and a significant increase in the inventory (by 10% of GDP in the quarter) on the utilisation side, according to the statistics office INS.

Romania’s economy marked a modest slowdown from the 6.4% y/y advance in Q1, resulting in an overall 5.8% growth in the first half of the year. Romania’s state forecasting body CNSP revised its forecast for the country’s economic growth this year in its Summer Forecast published on July 21 to 3.5% (up from 2.9% in the Spring Forecast) in 2022 and 3.7% in 2023 (down from 4.4% in the Spring Forecast).

The European Commission projected 3.9% growth, in its Summer Forecast issued in July as well.

“Private consumption and investments are set to be the main growth drivers for this year and the next, while net exports are projected to act as a drag on GDP and lead to a widening of the trade deficit,” the Commission’s report reads. 

The overall Q2 growth figure published by INS on September 7 confirms the flash estimate published by INS in August, while the details reveal the drivers of the economic growth that prompted surprise among analysts that were expecting more modest economic performance in the second quarter of the year.

On the GDP formation side, 2.3pp of the 5.3% y/y GDP growth in Q2 was prompted by the 11.1% y/y advance of the value added generated by the sector of services to households (trade included) and another 1.4pp by the 24.2% y/y rise of the value added generated by the IT&C sector.

Other segments of tertiary economic activity contributed the rest of the growth: the services provided in the real estate market (+0.5pp) and other B2B services (+0.4pp).

On the GDP utilisation side, net imports accounted for 12.5% of the total domestic demand — an outstanding value not seen since 2008.

Total demand for consumption increased by 6.0% y/y, the slowest annual advance in five quarters (in line with subdued demand depressed by inflation and rising interest rates) while the gross capital formation soared by 28.7% y/y.- driven by inventory build-up, though.

Gross fixed capital formation advanced by only 2.5% y/y, nevertheless along a constantly improving pattern over the past four quarters.

The rise in inventory accounted, as previously mentioned, for as much as one-tenth of the GDP in Q2 — up from 8.7% in Q1 and the highest share in the past two decades.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Eastern EU governments under pressure to act on rising living costs

Chaos at Bucharest airport as Blue Air flights grounded

Soaring Central European wages fail to keep pace with inflation

Data

Hungary’s industry shows resiliency in July

The output of Hungary's industrial sector rose 4.0% y/y in July, picking up from a 1.5% increase in the previous month.

Russia-China trade up by a third this year, on course for $200bn

Russo-Chinese trade turnover was up by 31.4% in the first eight months of this year to $117bn and is on course to hit $200bn, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on September 7.

Ukraine’s international reserves have increased by almost 14% in August to $25.4bn

The gross international reserves of the Ukrainian central bank rose 13.6% in August to $25.44bn after the country received billions of dollars in support from its international partners and started to see the benefit from frozen debt payment deals.

Russia’s car sales down 62% in August, recovery in AvtoVaz

The sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia in August dropped by 62% year on year to 41,700 vehicles, according to the Association of European Businesses.

Easing inflation supports hopes for rate cuts by year-end in Georgia

Annual inflation rate eased to 10.9% y/y in August from the peak level of 13.9% in May.

Hungary’s industry shows resiliency in July
3 hours ago
Russia-China trade up by a third this year, on course for $200bn
13 hours ago
Ukraine’s international reserves have increased by almost 14% in August to $25.4bn
23 hours ago
Russia’s car sales down 62% in August, recovery in AvtoVaz
1 day ago
Easing inflation supports hopes for rate cuts by year-end in Georgia
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    6 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Economic war phase 2
    2 days ago
  3. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    21 days ago
  4. The G7 announces an oil cap price sanctions scheme, but will it work?
    3 days ago
  5. How much Azeri gas can head to Europe?
    3 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    27 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    30 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    30 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    21 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss