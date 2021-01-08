Romania’s eMAG marketplace launches online financing

Romania’s eMAG marketplace launches online financing
By bne IntelliNews January 8, 2021

Romania's biggest online retailer, eMAG, is offering a full online financing option to customers active on its marketplace in partnership with Idea::Bank and two IT solution providers FintechOS and Bitnovel.

The online service is based on a new identification process and an evaluation model that takes into account the clients' order history on eMAG and their payment history at the Credit Bureau.

Customers must send a picture of their ID card along with a selfie. After the bank reviews the applications, clients can sign the contract online as well.

eMAG says the credit application can be reviewed and approved in just ten minutes.

"We are constantly updating and improving the payment and financing services available on eMAG to offer our customers an increasingly better shopping experience. Now, with just a smartphone, our customers can get a loan approval in up to ten minutes through a simple and intuitive flow, in which online funding is reduced to filling in a single field," said Mircea Balica, eMAG financial services manager.

"The solution is unique and innovative on the Romanian banking market because the credit granting criteria are adapted to the client's history on the eMAG platform. In other words, the more frequently and more recently the customer placed orders on the marketplace, the higher the chances of having the loan approved. We are confident in the future of online lending, and we are honoured to launch this partnership," added Alin Daniel Fodoroiu, executive vice president of Idea::Bank.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

SAS buys UK-Serbian IT startup Boemska

Vodafone Albania plans €100mn infrastructure investments after AbCom merger

Metro outsources IT divisions including METRO Systems Romania to India’s Wipro

Tech

SAS buys UK-Serbian IT startup Boemska

Boemska specialises in low-code/no-code application deployment and analytic workload management for the SAS platform.

Vodafone Albania plans €100mn infrastructure investments after AbCom merger

Merger with cable company AbCom brings Vodafone Albania into the fixed line market.

Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink becomes crucial financing tool for local startups

Seedblink facilitated 26 of the 54 financing rounds for local startups in Romania last year, and was used by over 3,000 investors from 12 countries.

Metro outsources IT divisions including METRO Systems Romania to India’s Wipro

More than 1,300 employees across Germany, Romania and India will be transferred to Bengaluru-based Wipro.

Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions

Tremend is now involved in ten major projects in areas such as education, public governance and communication with citizens.

SAS buys UK-Serbian IT startup Boemska
1 hour ago
Vodafone Albania plans €100mn infrastructure investments after AbCom merger
10 hours ago
Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink becomes crucial financing tool for local startups
2 days ago
Metro outsources IT divisions including METRO Systems Romania to India’s Wipro
4 days ago
Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions
21 days ago

Most Read

  1. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    2 days ago
  2. Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
    4 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey
    15 days ago
  4. China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
    5 days ago
  5. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    10 days ago
  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  2. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    1 month ago
  3. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    27 days ago
  4. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    25 days ago
  5. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    2 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss