Rising food prices drive accelerated inflation in Albania in September

Rising food prices drive accelerated inflation in Albania in September
By bne IntelliNews October 10, 2021

Albania’s annual inflation accelerated for the third month running in September, to 2.5%, statistics office Instat said on October 8. Month on month, consumer prices rose by 0.5%, also accelerating from previous months. 

Rising food and fuel prices, part of a global phenomenon as economies recover from the coronacrisis, have sparked protests in recent days, with demonstrators calling on the government to intervene. 

Higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages were the primary driver of year-on-year inflation in September. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages shot up by 4.6% y/y in September, pushing annual inflation up by +1.60 pp. 

This included a sharp 13.6% y/y increase in prices of vegetables such as potatoes, followed by oil and fats (up 6.6%), bread and cereals (4.7%), fruit (4.1%), sugar, jam honey, syrup, chocolates and sweets (3.3%) and dairy products (2.2%).

There was also a 4.5% rise in transport prices, which contributed +0.24 pp to the overall inflation rate. 

Other sectors that recorded robust y/y price rises in September were communication (up by 3.0% y/y), recreation and culture (2.1%), clothing and footwear (1.9%), hotels, coffee houses and restaurants (1.7%) and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (1.5%). 

The only area where prices fell y/y was miscellaneous goods and services, down by 0.1%.

In monthly terms, the biggest increase was also for food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as clothing and footwear (both up 1.8%). 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Protests in Albania as rising food and fuel prices bite

Von der Leyen says EU has to deliver on enlargement

Western Balkans falling further behind eastern EU members

Data

Russian international reserves fall $10bn to $612bn

Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) have fallen by $10bn from an all time high to $611.9bn as of October 1, according to the latest data from he Central Bank of Russia (CBR).

Romania’s stock exchange outperforms global benchmarks in September

The Bucharest Stock Exchange's main BET index surged by 29% in January-September, more than double the growth of the US’ S&P 500 index or Europe’s STOXX600.

Russian agriculture production surprises with a tumble of 10% in August

Analysts are chewing through RosStat’s recent release of a detailed breakdown of Russia’s production, and the big surprise was that agricultural production tumbled by 10.1% year on year in August.

Russia's inflation at 7.4% in September, paving way for higher interest rates

Russia's consumer price inflation continued to accelerate, posting 7.4% year on year and 0.6% month on month in September 2021, according to the latest release by the RosStat statistics service.

Czech unemployment down to 3.5% in September

Country has almost 100,000 more vacancies than job seekers.

Russian international reserves fall $10bn to $612bn
2 hours ago
Romania’s stock exchange outperforms global benchmarks in September
2 hours ago
Russian agriculture production surprises with a tumble of 10% in August
3 days ago
Russia's inflation at 7.4% in September, paving way for higher interest rates
3 days ago
Czech unemployment down to 3.5% in September
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Western Balkans falling further behind eastern EU members
    4 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan shuts office of Iranian supreme leader’s Baku representative as war game tensions mount
    5 days ago
  3. New OCCRP Pandora Papers leak reveals more details of secret financial networks of New Europe’s elite
    7 days ago
  4. Russia's IPO boom
    7 days ago
  5. Kremlin responds to opposing troops building up on Tajikistan-Afghanistan border
    10 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    20 days ago
  2. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    21 days ago
  3. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    26 days ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    11 days ago
  5. Belarusian KGB officer killed in shootout with protester
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss