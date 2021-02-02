Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
INTERVIEW: “The weekend’s protests were the Russian people's, not the opposition’s” – Maxim Reznik
Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
Russia finished 2020 with a milder than expected 3.1% contraction
Putin’s popularity slumps to 53% in wake of Navalny demonstrations
Minority investors say GBP1bn-2bn missing from Kaz Minerals buyout offer valuation
Russia’s manufacturing PMI records its first gain since August 2020
Public support is collapsing for The People’s Servant Party
Ukraine’s industrial output jumped 4.8% y/y in December
State-owned Ukrgasbank signs off on convertible €30mn IFC loan ahead of its privatisation
National Bank of Ukraine retains a key policy rate at 6%, the outlook of the CPI deteriorates
Estonia's two big parties agree on grand coalition
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
Czech government mocked for using TikTok to promote its COVID-19 vaccination strategy
MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts
China to be excluded from Czech tender for new Dukovany nuclear unit
Czech billionaire Kellner´s PPF makes another bid for Moneta Money Bank
Hungary seals deal with China to buy 5mn doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Massive SK Innovation investment strengthens Hungary's position in electric car batteries
Hungarian government plans to regulate big tech to stop 'ban' on rightwing views
bne IntelliNews OUTLOOK 2021 – index page
COVID-19 pandemic leads to Poland’s first full-year GDP fall in 25 years
Stock of Poland’s CD Projekt swings wildly in wake of GameStop battle
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Transparency International warns of backsliding in Serbia and Bosnia
BALKAN BLOG: Only better waste management can clean rivers of trash
Pandemic pushes public debt close to 80% of GDP in Albania and Montenegro
BALKAN BLOG: Superstition and resentment surround vaccination plans
Miners tap Western Balkans for crucial EV battery ingredient lithium
Easing of COVID-19 wave pushed up Bulgarian business climate indicator in January
Bulgaria’s latest nuclear u-turn
Tighter restrictions dragged down Croatia's retail trade in December
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
Kosovo’s biggest opposition party risks being unable to run in general election
Moldova’s president nominates PM-designate in step towards forcing snap election
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
Montenegro’s special prosecution probes finance minister over €750mn Eurobond issue
North Macedonia’s industrial production returns to growth in December
North Macedonia’s state-owned loss-makers await new owners
Romania’s Elefant.ro boosts turnover, eyes stock market listing
Romanian cybersecurity firm Safetech rallies after listing
Century-old Belgrade metro idea finally becoming reality
Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
Slovenia plans region's longest-tenor Eurobond
Slovenian crypto payment system enters Thai market
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator up 2.2 pp m/m in January
Turkey’s January manufacturing PMI shows output, new orders and exports returned to growth
Istanbul-listed Garanti’s problem loans reach 22% ratio at end of 2020
ING: IMF World Economic Outlook shows diverging growth path for emerging markets
Following war with Armenia, Azerbaijan gains control of lucrative gold mines
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Azerbaijan
CAUCASUS BLOG: Georgia’s corrupted anti-corruption strategy
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
OUTLOOK 2021 Iran
“Try me” not telecoms minister Iran’s president tells hardliners in internet row
Iran’s President Khamenei menaces private citizen Trump
Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
Kazakhstan planning second online oil and gas auction
Foreign investors banned from future mining projects in Kyrgyzstan
COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
Mongolia's PM quits amid protests over treatment of mother with coronavirus and newborn baby
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Tajikistan: Writing for the president is on the wall (and then scrubbed off)
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
Download the pdf version
More...
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s popularity slumped to 53%, according to the state-owned pollster, the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), in the wake of a brutal crackdown by police on weekend demonstrations called by jailed anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
As bne IntelliNews has reported, Putin’s approval rating dropped to two-decade low of 53% in April 20202 during the worst of the coronacrisis last year, but has since recovered to end last year at 65%, according to independent pollster the Levada Center – a level it has been at for all of his first term in office.
In the trust poll he fared less well, with the level of trust falling from 59% in 2017 to 25% in May 2020, the latest data available, but he remains by far the most trusted politician in Russia.
However, six years of real income stagnation and now graphic images of police bludgeoning peaceful protesters from the last two weeks of demonstrations are hitting home, according to the pollster. Levada and VTsIOM have roughly equivalent results.
“He thought that the Russia population could live with stagnation, playing the long game with the West. It turns out the Russian population today is not like that in WW2. They want the same things as everyone, that is prospects for improving living standards and good government and public service delivery,” said Tim Ash, senior sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, in a note emailed to clients.
“It’s interesting that in the first decade of Putin’s rule real GDP growth pa was 5.5%. In the second decade it was 2% pa, and in the five years since the annexation of Crimea it has been just 0.15%. Over this same first decade per capita GDP rose six-fold, but has since dropped by around one third. Russians have been getting poorer in recent years under Putin and there is a limit to how many foreign adventures can hide the fact. Meanwhile, Navalny’s [Putin’s Palace] video has exposed the fact that under Putin the oligarchs and his clique have been getting fabulously wealthy,” Ash added.
The stagnation of recent years is not entirely Putin’s doing. The world suffered a massive shock from the Global Financial crisis caused by the US mismanagement of its mortgage market in 2008. And due to growing tensions with the West Putin diverted all of Russia’s resources into modernising the military, starting in 2012. The next year Russia’s GDP growth fell to zero and has been around that number ever since.
However, Putin’s decision to annex the Crimea in order to secure Moscow’s control of its only warm water port at Sevastopol was a Rubicon that escalated the confrontation with the West and brought down punishing sanctions on Russia.
Belatedly the Kremlin has been trying to undo the damage, and it launched the 12 National Projects in 2018 to bring back growth, but the crises of the 2014 oil shock and the 2020 coronacrisis mean the deadline for this project has already been pushed back from 2024 to 2030. In the meantime, social dissent has been slowly rising in Russia.
The slow progress has not been helped by Putin’s decision to prioritise his “fiscal fortress” policies over using Russia’s massive reserves and underleveraged status to boost economic growth. In effect, Putin has been running an austerity budget for more than half a decade, trying to preserve the government’s massive financial resources as a strategic weapon in the economic war he has been fighting with the US instead of using them to boost growth.
The VTsIOM poll was conducted on January 22-24 over the weekend of the first protests organised by Team Navalny and is the first to measure the temperature of the social mood after the country erupted into the biggest anti-government protests since 2011.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO