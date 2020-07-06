Prosecutors summon Bulgarian PM over links to suspect in illegal waste import probe

By bne IntelliNews July 6, 2020

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has been summoned for interrogation by the specialised prosecution after Plamen Bobokov, a businessman suspected of being involved in illegal waste imports, revealed he had closed connections to the politician, news outlet Dnevnik reported on July 6.

Bobokov was accused, along with his brother Atanas, former deputy environment protection minister Krassimir Zhivkov and several others of being involved in illegal imports of waste from Italy.

Last week, Bobokov published a chat with Borissov in which they discussed the Libyan tanker Badr that was detained at the port of Burgas several years ago, and the participation of the Bobokov brothers, which own the Monbat lead-acid batteries company, in foreign business delegations accompanying the prime minister on visits abroad.

Apart from Borissov, the specialised prosecution has summoned two other members of the ruling Gerb party for interrogation over alleged trading of influence.

Several days before Bobokov’s decision to reveal his chats with Borissov, the prosecution published his chats with President Rumen Radev’s advisor on legal affairs Plamen Uzunov and prosecutor Nikolay Nikolov, claiming the three were under investigation for trade of influence.

The Bobokov brothers have said they were not related to the waste imports from Italy and their company is only importing scrap needed for the production of batteries.

Bobokov has accused the prosecution of not working properly but making “Bollywood productions” instead, in an interview with bTV.

Meanwhile, Borissov has admitted he had chats with the businessman, claiming there was nothing wrong with politicians communicating with businessmen.a

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Bulgaria extends extraordinary pandemic situation, slaps fines on top officials for failing to wear face masks

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said on June 24 that the extraordinary epidemic situation has been extended by two more weeks, to July 15, due to the constantly rising number of new cases ... more

Lufthansa closes German charter arm of SunExpress holiday flights JV with Turkish Airlines

Deutsche Lufthansa is closing the German charter arm of its SunExpress venture with Turkish Airlines that carried German tourists to destinations including Bulgaria and Egypt. The ... more

Bulgaria to get new state fuel company to take on oil companies and force prices down

Bulgaria’s parliament on June 5 gave the green light to a government plan to set up a state-owned company that would store oil and would be allowed to build filling stations and fuel ... more

Most Read

  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    7 days ago
  2. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    6 days ago
  3. Saakashvili says Russia "way ahead" of Ukraine in making reforms
    8 days ago
  4. Letter to Putin exposes campaign against US investor Calvey
    7 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    7 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  4. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    23 days ago
  5. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    21 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss