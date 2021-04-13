Poland’s ombudsman holds up PKN Orlen’s takeover of publisher Polska Press

Poland’s ombudsman holds up PKN Orlen’s takeover of publisher Polska Press
Orlen claimed the takeover could translate into better sales of the company’s products and services.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw April 13, 2021

The controversial takeover by Poland’s state-controlled oil refiner PKN Orlen of local media publisher Polska Press has been held up in court after an intervention by Ombudsman Adam Bodnar, the ombudsman’s office said on April 12.

The decision comes in the wake of the ombudsman’s appealing in February against the decision by the anti-monopoly and consumer protection office UOKiK to clear the deal. 

Until the appeal has been reviewed, the ombudsman asked the Warsaw District Court to stop the deal. The court “upheld” the motion, the ombudsman said in a statement. 

Orlen’s takeover of Polska Press provoked questions about whether the United Right government was thus laying ground to secure positive coverage in numerous local media in the run-up to general and local elections, both due in 2023.

Bodnar shared those concerns in his February appeal.

“By agreeing to the purchase of Polska Press by PKN Orlen, UOKiK did not examine whether the result would be an unacceptable restriction of press freedom,” the ombudsman said in March.

“The concentration planned will not affect the competition on the local press publishing market, on which Polska Press is present, but PKN Orlen has not been present yet. The only thing, which will change is the owner of Polska Press, whereas the market share of its individual members will remain unchanged,” UOKiK said at the time.

The transaction would give Orlen new ways of winning new customers, based on the utilisation of big data, the refiner said.

But apart from offering Orlen data on potential customers’ behaviour that could translate into better sales of the company’s products and services, the same data could be used for targeting users of local media with political messaging, critics of the transaction said.

Barbara Kania, a journalist with ardent pro-government views, became a member of Polska Press' management board earlier this month. 

Since winning power for the first time in 2015, the nationalist coalition government, led by Law and Justice (PiS), has transformed public media – broadcaster TVP in particular – into propaganda tools.

PiS has also long talked about foreign media groups having too much influence in Poland and hinted at changing laws to reduce foreign media ownership. The German owners of Polska Press would regularly come up in PiS’s discussions of the matter.

Apart from owning 20 regional newspapers, Polska Press also owns 120 weeklies across Poland and 500 websites.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhtelecom to focus on content

Iran weighs options after ‘Israeli cyber-attack sets back nuclear programme’

Kremlin gives Twitter another month to comply with content removal demands

News

Poland deploys troops close to the Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority

Poland is deploying troops to a new camp close to the Belarusian border that will inflame already poor relations as president Alexander Lukashenko cracks down on the Polish minority

The Belarus authorities introduce new restrictions on political parties and media

Authorities in Belarus announced new rules on forming political parties ahead of mooted changes to the constitution. Several opposition figures have announced plans to set up new parties to contest eventual parliamentary elections.

Czech foreign minister fired after failed bid for Social Democrat leadership

Struggling Czech Social Democrats sack liberal Tomas Petricek and reject alliance with Greens, in conservative shift before general election.

Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine

Kremlin says move is response to Ankara’s worsening coronavirus difficulties but analysts see it as punishment for siding with Kyiv.

Kyrgyzstan: Referendum hands Japarov the super-presidency he craved

A low turnout may dent the legitimacy of the exercise, however.

Poland deploys troops close to the Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
8 hours ago
The Belarus authorities introduce new restrictions on political parties and media
15 hours ago
Czech foreign minister fired after failed bid for Social Democrat leadership
16 hours ago
Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
23 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan: Referendum hands Japarov the super-presidency he craved
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    6 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that
    7 days ago
  4. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    23 hours ago
  5. Coronavirus explosions in Turkey and Iran intensify
    6 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    15 days ago
  3. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    5 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    6 days ago
  5. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss