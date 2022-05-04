PMI data show Kazakh manufacturing sector remaining in contraction territory in April

PMI data show Kazakh manufacturing sector remaining in contraction territory in April
By bne IntelIiNews May 4, 2022

The Kazakh manufacturing sector remained in contraction territory in April as impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit Kazakhstan’s economy, according to the latest purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey data from Tengri Partners and IHS Markit.

The index posted 49.0 in April, after posting 46.8 in March. The headline Kazakhstan Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure measure of manufacturing performance. Any figure below 50.0 represents a deterioration.

New orders decreased for the fifth successive month in April due to price hikes and a lack of customers. The rate of decline eased significantly from the previous month, however, as some firms were reportedly able to secure new business.
Manufacturing production also declined, marking the second month running in which this has been the case. Unstable raw material prices, supply shortages and sanctions imposed on Russian firms were all mentioned in the survey as having negatively impacted output. The modest reduction was broadly similar to one seen in the previous month.

Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners, said: "The twin pressures of rising prices and supply-chain constraints held back the Kazakh manufacturing sector in April. Rates of inflation neared record highs, while companies widely reported logistical issues sourcing goods from Russia.”

"One key positive from the latest PMI data was a stabilisation of employment following a sustained period of decline. A number of firms reported having been able to fill vacant positions, hopefully a sign that the recent trend of workers resigning to look for opportunities elsewhere is coming to an end,” he said.

"That said, firms will need greater geopolitical stability to help improve domestic economic conditions and support returns to growth of output, sales and employment in order to bring the current downturn to an end," he added. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine presents roadmap to recovery

Hapless Mongolia struggles with a shortage of dollars

Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default

Data

Polish inflation 'out of control' as jump to 12.3% y/y in April sets stage for radical interest hike

The sharp increase in the inflation rate came on the back of food prices growing 12.7% y/y.

Czech economy grew by 4.6% y/y in 1Q22

Capital Economics predicts GDP will contract by 0.4% q/q in 2Q22 and stagnate for the remainder of the year, as industry struggles with supply problems.

Growth of North Macedonia’s industrial production slows to 3.2% y/y in March

Growth decelerated across all three main industrial sectors.

Russia’s CBR cuts key rate from 17% to 14%

The board of the Central Bank of Russia cut the key monetary policy interest rate from 17% to 14% at the policy meeting of April 29 – the second cut in a month as inflationary pressure rapidly recedes.

Polish retail sales surprise with growth of 9.6% y/y in March

Polish consumption resilient in spite of rampant inflation.

Polish inflation 'out of control' as jump to 12.3% y/y in April sets stage for radical interest hike
2 days ago
Czech economy grew by 4.6% y/y in 1Q22
2 days ago
Growth of North Macedonia’s industrial production slows to 3.2% y/y in March
2 days ago
Russia’s CBR cuts key rate from 17% to 14%
4 days ago
Polish retail sales surprise with growth of 9.6% y/y in March
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    7 days ago
  2. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    5 days ago
  3. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    6 days ago
  4. Czech Archbishop Duka defends Russian soldiers over rape of Ukrainian women
    5 days ago
  5. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    1 day ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    15 days ago
  2. Does Putin have cancer?
    29 days ago
  3. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    7 days ago
  4. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    26 days ago
  5. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss