Payten acquires North Macedonia e-commerce company Grouper
By bne IntelliNews May 10, 2021

Payten, part of the software company Asseco, has acquired North Macedonia’s leading e-commerce platform Grouper, Grouper’s co-owner Nina Angelovska announced on May 10.

Grouper.mk was launched as a startup company in 2011, when it was the first platform for group discounts in North Macedonia. Now it serves over 200,000 customers in cooperation with over 3,000 companies that sell their products and services online.

Payten provides end-to-end payment industry solutions for financial and non-financial institutions.

“I am honored to share that Grouper has become a member of Payten, part of the Polish group Asseco SEE family, and that is the first e-commerce platform in the region to become part of the group,” Angelovska said in a Facebook post.

“This acquisition means much more to us — it is a recognition of our hard work, commitment and success, but it is also a great opportunity for the full realisation of Grouper’s potential,’ Angelovska added.

Angelovska, a former finance minister interviewed by bne IntelliNews earlier this year, was recognised as one of the 100 Female Founders in Europe, a list composed by the German startup magazine The Hundert, in 2016. In 2018 she was named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 in e-commerce and retail for Europe list. In 2019 UNCTAD recognised her as one of the seven global advocates for Women in eTrade. She is also the president of the first Macedonian E-Commerce Association, which was set up in December 2017.

“Payten has acquired a 100% stake in Grouper as part of a strategy to expand the company's portfolio with trading solutions. With Grouper in our ranks, we enrich our offer for all retailers and promote Payten e-commerce solutions,” Katharina Arnold Rokita, head of Payten’s e-commerce development team, was cited by media.

