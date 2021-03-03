North Macedonia issues 7-year €700mn Eurobond

North Macedonia issues 7-year €700mn Eurobond
By bne IntelliNews March 3, 2021

North Macedonia issued a new seven-year Eurobond worth €700mn on March 3, with a historically lowest interest rate of 1.625%, the finance ministry said on March 3. This is the eighth Eurobond issued by the country so far.

The funds from the new issue will be used to refinance the third Eurobond issued in 2014 worth €500mn, while the net withdrawal of €200mn will be used for financing the budget gap.

"The extremely favourable interest rate, despite the coronacrisis, is a result of the prudent macroeconomic policies and the preserved credit rating of the country," the finance ministry said.

In February, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) affirmed its BB-/B long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on North Macedonia with stable outlook.

Over 130 investors were interested in the new North Macedonia's Eurobond with the demand reaching over €1.6bn.

Skopje's Eurobond follows successful issues by both Croatia and Serbia last week. 

Serbia took advantage of the still favourable conditions on the international financial market and for the first time issued 12-year government bonds denominated in euros on the international capital market in the amount of €1bn on February 24. 

The issue attracted  demand of over €3.5bn from over 200 funds, insurance companies and banks, primarily from Europe and America.

The following day, Croatia placed two Eurobonds on the international markets.  Zagreb sold a 20-year Eurobond worth €1bn that carries an annual coupon of 1.75% and yield of 1.788%, maturing in 2041, the finance ministry said. The government also placed a €1bn 12-year Eurobond issue carrying a 1.125% annual coupon and a yield of 1.257%. The bond matures in 2033. The demand was high at €6.4bn for the two tranches.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s services PMI positive at 52.2, but down slightly from January

North Macedonia’s GDP posts slim contraction of 0.7% y/y in 4Q20

Poland approves plan to overhaul pension system

News

US sanctions Russian officials over Navalny

Stock market unrattled by symbolic punishment but Kremlin is expected to respond anyway.

Poland approves plan to overhaul pension system

Poland will transfer €33bn worth of assets from private pension funds back within the state-run system.

Czechia considers using Russian vaccine without EMA approval

Visegrad Four break ranks with the EU again and reach deals to buy unapproved Russian and Chinese vaccines.

New securities registry paves the way for first IPOs in Tirana

The Albanian Securities Registry, ALREG, launched its operations after joining the Bank of Albania’s real-time gross settlement system.

Rio Tinto and Mongolia agree to replace $7bn plan for Oyu Tolgoi underground expansion

The rising cost of the Oyu Tolgoi mine’s new underground phase played a role in bringing down both Mongolia's previous prime minister and Rio Tinto's last chief executive.

US sanctions Russian officials over Navalny
18 hours ago
Poland approves plan to overhaul pension system
18 hours ago
Czechia considers using Russian vaccine without EMA approval
19 hours ago
New securities registry paves the way for first IPOs in Tirana
1 day ago
Rio Tinto and Mongolia agree to replace $7bn plan for Oyu Tolgoi underground expansion
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    6 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    6 days ago
  3. Russia's paper and pulp company Segezha is tapping Russia's "green gold"
    5 days ago
  4. Belarus' Tikhanovskaya calls for mass protests to restart on March 25
    3 days ago
  5. Armenian PM takes to streets claiming military coup under way
    6 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    6 days ago
  2. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    14 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    25 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    13 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss