MP smashes phone with hammer during speech in warning against Turkey’s new ‘disinformation law’

MP smashes phone with hammer during speech in warning against Turkey’s new ‘disinformation law’
Burak Erbay hammers his point home. / Screengrab
By bne IntelIiNews October 16, 2022

A Turkish lawmaker smashed a phone with a hammer during a speech opposing a so-called “disinformation and fake news” law passed by Turkey’s parliament late on October 13.

As he hit the phone with a hammer at the dais in parliament, Burak Erbay served a warning to Turks, saying: “You have only one freedom left, the smartphone in your pocket which has Instagram, Facebook, YouTube which you can communicate with. If the law passes the parliament, you can break your phones and throw them away like this—my young brothers and sisters.”

After the law was passed, Turkey's main opposition group Republican People’s Party (CHP) said it would ask the country’s top court to throw out the media legislation under which people can be jailed for spreading "misinformation". It said the legislation amounted to unprecedented censorship.

The law was proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which said it was aiming to regulate online publications, protect the country and combat disinformation. The legislation has been put in place with the long run-up to the parliamentary and presidential elections, which must take place by next June, under way. With most media in Turkey is pro-government, Turks looking for independent coverage and discussion of Turkey’s affairs often turn to social media.

The law's Article 29 says those who spread false information about Turkey's security to "create fear and disturb public order" will receive a prison sentence of one to three years. Erdogan still needs to approve the bill.

"We are talking about a law that is the most oppressive in our history and the law that contains the most censorship," Erbay, a member of the CHP, said.

"It is a regulation that takes us down to the level of underdeveloped societies," Erbay told Reuters.

Hundreds of journalists have been jailed in Turkey since the 2016 coup attempt, mainly on terrorism charges. Ankara has claimed the crackdown was necessary in the face of a major security threat facing the country.

The Venice Commission, which advises the Council of Europe rights watchdog, said it is especially concerned about consequences of the law's prison provision, "namely the chilling effect and increased self-censorship [it will engender]".

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Internet wipeout used by Iran regime to counter protests shuts 300,000 e-commerce stores

Long arm of Russian state censor attempts removal of Ukraine war articles published by Kazakh, Kyrgyz media

Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce acquires Macedonian e-trade platforms

News

Major fire at Tehran’s Evin prison as anti-regime protests enter fifth week

Gunfire and explosions heard at facility, but unclear whether blaze was linked to unrest. Demonstrations death toll rises to at least 240.

Fury as Erdogan describes deaths of 41 Turkish coal miners in explosion as ‘destiny’

Workers in mine said to have smelt gas for 10 days prior to blast. Opposition leader protests: “In which century are we living?”

Russia moots plan for making Turkey a major hub for its gas supplies

Russia's President Putin has proposed establishing Turkey as a hub for delivering gas supplies to the EU, in response to multiple leaks that have rendered the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines inoperable. The proposal has been warmly received in Ankara.

Hungarian central bank announces extraordinary measures to halt forint’s slide

The Monetary Council introduces a new 1-day deposit facility with an interest rate of 18%, which will effectively replace the base interest rate of 13% as the main monetary tool.

US mulls blocking Russian aluminium imports

The US is considering blocking Russian aluminium imports, Reuters and Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources close to the administration of President Joe Biden.

Major fire at Tehran’s Evin prison as anti-regime protests enter fifth week
4 hours ago
Fury as Erdogan describes deaths of 41 Turkish coal miners in explosion as ‘destiny’
6 hours ago
Russia moots plan for making Turkey a major hub for its gas supplies
1 day ago
Hungarian central bank announces extraordinary measures to halt forint’s slide
2 days ago
US mulls blocking Russian aluminium imports
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    5 days ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    8 days ago
  3. RIMMER: Post-Putin Russia is worse, not better
    6 days ago
  4. What happened to the Nord Stream pipelines?
    5 days ago
  5. Iranian oil workers reportedly strike in solidarity with anti-regime protesters
    6 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    26 days ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    8 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    17 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    19 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss