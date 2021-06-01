Mlogica acquires MD & Profy Belgrade and Omni Logika Belgrade

US based software group Mlogica has acquired Serbian big data products developers - MD & Profy Belgrade and Omni Logika Belgrade - to enhance its big data solutions.

The deal will help Mlogica meet escalating worldwide demand for big data solutions.

The acquisition of MD & Profy and Omni Logika, specialised in big data products and solutions, as well as analytics applications for telecom and tax and VAT fraud, represent a key strategic build-out of the Mlogica portfolio, the US company said in a press release.

"This key acquisition and other actions to follow will continue to build upon Mlogica's big data expertise to assist clients globally in fueling innovation, optimizing costs and mitigating risk," Mlogica CEO and president Amit Okhandiar said.

The newly acquired products and solutions will be integrated into Mlogica's hyperscale big data platform CAP*M.

The deal follows Mlogica’s Series A funding round in September 2020 the it secured investments from IT company SHI International and private equity firm Regulator Group.

According to the MD & Profy website, the Belgrade based company provides extensive knowledge in designing and implementing complex IT systems from mission critical to different business application in many different vertical industries including banking, finance, betting, gaming, government and health.

Omni Logika provides information technology consultancy and solutions. It employs 12 permanent staff and works with numerous independent consultants, its website says.

The new Belgrade office will also serve as Mlogica's new centre of excellence for advanced analytics for Europe, to be led by Dragan Aleksic, founder and former managing director of MD & Profy and Omni Logika.

Additionally, former MD & Profy and Omni Logika CTO Vladimir Maruna will join the Mlogica senior management team as the vice president of enterprise architecture, and will spearhead the company's big data and advanced analytics strategy, Mlogica said.