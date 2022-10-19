Market capitalisation of Zimbabwe's US dollar-denominated Victoria Falls bourse up 25% in Q3

Market capitalisation of Zimbabwe's US dollar-denominated Victoria Falls bourse up 25% in Q3
/ bne IntelliNews
By Thulani Mpofu in Harare October 19, 2022

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) market capitalisation for Q3 2022 closed at $341mn, a 25% increase from the previous quarter, the bourse said in its latest newsletter. The growth also represents a 76% increase year on year.

The US dollar-denominated VFEX, a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, set up in October 2020 to serve as an offshore financial services centre, has four listings – SeedCo International, Bindura Nickel Corporation, Caledonia Mining Corporation and Padenga Holdings Limited.

According to the newsletter, VFEX recorded a turnover of $595,000 in Q3, an 81% decline from the previous quarter. In comparision to the corresponding period in 2021, however, turnover grew by 26% from $473,000. On a year-to-date basis, turnover stood at $9mn.

VFEX recorded 336 trades in Q3 2022 compared to 328 in the previous three months. On a year-to-date basis, the VFEX recorded 1,343 trades.
VFEX introduced VFEX Direct on September 1. The online trading platform specifically designed for retail investors provides them with an easy and convenient way to buy and sell securities listed on the exchange that is denominated in the greenback.

Related Content

Nigeria’s Oilserv shows interest in building gas pipelines to Morocco, Algeria

ECOWAS lending arm approves $250mn to bolster oil & gas, energy, road infrastructure, agriculture in five West African states

German tools maker Stihl Group selects Kenya as hub for East Africa expansion

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Nigeria’s Oilserv shows interest in building gas pipelines to Morocco, Algeria

ECOWAS lending arm approves $250mn to bolster oil & gas, energy, road infrastructure, agriculture in five West African states

German tools maker Stihl Group selects Kenya as hub for East Africa expansion

News

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system

Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too

Reports indicate that, while persistent, protests have become scattered. Widespread industrial action would give protesters fresh momentum.

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan

"There will be no peace until an arbitrator stands between us," says Kyrgyz defence minister. Tajiks, meanwhile, warn Kremlin security belt must be built around Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission
1 hour ago
Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025
3 hours ago
PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system
5 hours ago
Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too
11 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    2 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    3 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    3 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    12 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    21 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    23 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss