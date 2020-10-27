Lira sinks past 8 per dollar as Erdogan serves up more economic and geopolitical malarkey

Lira sinks past 8 per dollar as Erdogan serves up more economic and geopolitical malarkey
Not quite in wheelbarrow territory yet, but we're getting there.
By bne IntelIiNews October 27, 2020

The Turkish lira (TRY) for the first time sank past the 8-per-dollar threshold on October 26 as it continued on its worst losing streak since 1999. The all-time low by the end of the day was 8.0977.

Investors didn’t like last week’s switch back to economic unorthodoxy by the central bank, which declined to raise interest rates, they remain jittery at just how hard-wired into the hugely indebted economy Turkey’s economic imbalances now appear to be and they are disconcerted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan picking geopolitical fights on an almost day to day basis. Goading EU leaders and daring the US to hit Ankara with sanctions appear to be the populist strongman’s current favoured pursuits. Another worry is that even though Turkey could soon be mired in its second balance of payments crisis within two years, Erdogan has vowed that the country will not go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance.

The day saw the lira, into its tenth week of declines, weaken more than 1% from the pre-weekend close of 7.9650. It has lost 26% of its value this year and has more than halved in value since end-2017. Turkish authorities have spent about $134bn over the past 18 months to support the currency, according to a Goldman Sachs estimate.

“The rising geopolitical tensions with the USA and EU are new sources of pressure weakening the lira. The other main elements are the questioning of monetary policy credibility and the adequacy of the lira yield,” a local bank forex trader told Reuters.

The level of 8 lira to the dollar carries symbolic significance for the Turkish public, the business community and policymakers, analysts say. “It has a psychological effect,” Enver Erkan, an economist at Istanbul-based Tera Investments, was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

Aykan Erdemir, Turkey Program senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), noted that when Erdogan assumed office on March 14, 2003, the exchange rate was 1.64 lira to the dollar.

Albayrak at Citibank

The markets will now take a stronger interest in Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak’s participation in Citibank talks with investors on October 27 and the central bank’s quarterly inflation report on October 28 will also be a big point of interest. Researchers have determined that Turkey’s official inflation reporting leaves much to be desired with inflation in reality thought to be rather higher than the national statistical institute says it is.

The lira on October 26 also hit a record low beyond 9.5 against the euro. Turkey's dollar-denominated government bonds fell by as much as 1.4 cents and the main Istanbul share index, the BIST-100, dropped 1.2%.

Instead of introducing a formal rate hike at its last monetary policy committee meeting, the central bank resorted to more backdoor tightening, raising the cost of funding by adjusting the terms of an emergency lending facility. But such “stealth tightening” is not cutting it with the markets, which want to see unambiguous action to defend the lira.

Erdogan at the weekend struck a defiant tone on the issue of possible sanctions from the US over Turkey’s testing of acquired Russian S-400 missiles, saying in a speech: “You don’t know who you are dancing with. Whatever the sanctions are don’t be late. Do it.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kaspi on the cusp? Assessing the significance of Kazakh fintech firm's smash stock market debut

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Erdogan goes back to his ‘goofy movie’ routine as his central bankers hold rates

ISTANBUL BLOG: Market makers cranking the “positive headlines” machine ahead of expected rate hike

Data

Serbian economy to outperform Southeast Europe this year

World Bank forecasts Serbia’s economy to shrink by just 3% as it benefits from the Western Balkans’ biggest stimulus package and a low share of tourism in the economy.

COMMENT: Russia's economy recovered slowly in September as real disposable incomes fall again

Economic development was mainly supported by the service sector and primary production, but their recovery also slowed in September, as real disposable incomes go negative again

Russia's CBR keeps key interest rate flat

The board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) at the second last policy meeting of 2020 on October 23 resolved to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 4.25%, in line with expectations.

Estonia's government debt still lowest in EU

The government debt to GDP ratio for Estonia was 18.5% at the end of 2Q20, which was the lowest among the EU’s member states.

Poland’s retail sales accelerate growth in September but recovery might be short-lived

Strong rebound for the sector in Q3 was followed by hike in new COVID-19 cases and tightening of containment measures.

Serbian economy to outperform Southeast Europe this year
1 hour ago
COMMENT: Russia's economy recovered slowly in September as real disposable incomes fall again
4 days ago
Russia's CBR keeps key interest rate flat
3 days ago
Estonia's government debt still lowest in EU
4 days ago
Poland’s retail sales accelerate growth in September but recovery might be short-lived
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    2 days ago
  2. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    6 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    5 days ago
  4. COLCHIS: Georgia’s Karabakh conundrum
    5 days ago
  5. Bulgarian defence minister threatens to send troops into North Macedonia to dismantle war memorials
    4 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    2 days ago
  2. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    27 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    6 days ago
  4. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    27 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss