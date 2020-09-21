Leaked documents expose fat cat oligarchs’ extensive links to Latvian banks

Leaked documents expose fat cat oligarchs’ extensive links to Latvian banks
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius September 21, 2020

A new series of reports released on September 20 reveal the vast scale of suspected illicit flows of cash via Latvian banks between 2006 and 2017, a Latvian centre for investigative journalism, Re:Baltica, maintains. According to the reports, a “large trove” of documents has been leaked, revealing global transactions, including those flowing through Latvia, that US based banks flagged as suspicious to their supervisor.

The documents reportedly expose that the US banks eyed with suspicion transactions totalling at least $7.6bn wired through Latvian banks between 2006 and 2017. Allegedly, some of the most eye-catching revelations involve Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska and show his numerous business links to Latvia.

Other high-profile names including Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash, former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich and former lobbyist and convicted fraudster Paul Manafort also make appearances in the investigation.

"The leaked documents clearly demonstrate that the US based banks and FinCEN considered Latvia a high-risk jurisdiction, and regularly reported on suspicious transactions which flowed through banks such as BlueOrange Bank (previously Baltikums Bank), Expobank (previously LTB Bank and Latvian Trade Bank), Industra Bank (previously Meridian Trade Bank and SMP Bank), Regional Investment Bank, Rietumu Bank, Rigensis Bank, as well as banks in liquidation – ABLV Bank (previously known as Aizkraukles banka), PNB bank (previously Norvik Banka and Lateko Banka), and Trasta Komercbanka,” investigative journalism centre Re:Baltica said.

As previously reported, Latvia has in recent years upped its anti-money laundering efforts after years of denying there was even a serious problem as dirty cash, mainly from the east, sustained its profitable boutique banks.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lithuania's bullish Ignitis Grupe sets IPO price range valuing company at up to €2.1bn

US’ Dexcom to open services centre in Vilnius in 2021

Lithuania’s exports decreased by 8.2%, imports by 13.6% y/y in 1H20

News

Guard’s engineering firm ‘offers to help relocate Tehran industries in plan to create new capital city’

Metropolis of 14mn seen as ‘bulging’ beyond reason and vulnerable to massive earthquake that would take unimaginable toll.

Health minster quits as coronavirus rampages through Czechia

Adam Vojtech stepped down and was swiftly replaced by epidemiologist Roman Prymula, who will have to tackle the deteriorating situation.

Hungarian PM openly endorses Donald Trump

Viktor Orban says he’s rooting for Trump’s reelection, views Hungary and Central Europe as defenders of conservative and Christian values pitted against the liberal West.

Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan

One case saw a $1.6mn payment from Turkmen trade ministry to a Scottish company for “confectioneries”. The money passed through Deutsche Bank in New York and arrived in a Latvian bank account.

Tikhanovskaya in Brussels to ask for help, but Cyprus vetoes EU proposed sanctions on Lukashenko

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was in Brussels on September 21 to lobby the EU for support in the people's fight to oust Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko, but was stymied by Cyprus vetoing the bill

Guard’s engineering firm ‘offers to help relocate Tehran industries in plan to create new capital city’
1 day ago
Health minster quits as coronavirus rampages through Czechia
21 hours ago
Hungarian PM openly endorses Donald Trump
16 hours ago
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
19 hours ago
Tikhanovskaya in Brussels to ask for help, but Cyprus vetoes EU proposed sanctions on Lukashenko
21 hours ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    8 days ago
  2. Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks, outlooks kept at negative
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Ukraine’s the Old Rotten System is alive and well
    4 days ago
  4. Lukashenko, Putin meet in Sochi, Russia grants $1.5bn bailout loan... and more?
    8 days ago
  5. Turkey’s first 'flying car' prototype completes short test flight
    4 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    19 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    22 days ago
  3. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    1 month ago
  4. Belarus is running out of cash
    26 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    8 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss