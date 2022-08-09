Kosovo’s PM Kurti says risk of new conflict with Serbia is high

Kosovo’s PM Kurti says risk of new conflict with Serbia is high
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje August 9, 2022

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that a risk of a new conflict between Kosovo and Serbia is high, Italian daily La Repubblica reported on August 7.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina are on the rise following Kosovo’s decision not to recognise Serbian ID documents and licence plates. Kosovo and Serbia have a history of tense relations following Kosovo’s independence war, which ended with Nato strikes on Serbia in 1999 and Pristina’s secession from Serbia in 2008. Russia is one of the biggest supporters of Serbia, and there are fears Moscow could inflame the situation in the Western Balkans.

"I would be irresponsible if I said otherwise, especially after the world has seen what Russia has done with Ukraine,” Kurti said in an interview with La Repubblica.

Kurti said that before the invasion of Ukraine the chances of a new war were low, but now the situation has changed.

“The first episode, a consequence of the fascist idea of ​​panslavism that the Kremlin has, was Ukraine. If we have a second episode, for example in Transnistria, then the probabilities that a third war will develop in the Western Balkans, and in Kosovo in particular, they will be very high,” Kurti said.

Regarding the recent tensions in northern Kosovo, Kurti claimed that the road blockades by ethnic Serbs were organised by Serbia and supported by Russia.

The barricades on two border crossings with Serbia were erected on July 31 after Kosovo’s authorities were set to implement the decision not to recognise Serbian ID documents and licence plates on August 1. The tensions calmed down after Kurti said he would postpone the implementation of the new rules until September.

"In the third week of August there will be a meeting in Brussels between us and the Serbs on general aspects of Kosovo-Serbia relations, I hope it will help to reduce the tension," Kurti said.

He was referring to a planned meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels on August 18 as part of the EU-mediated dialogue.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to meet as they pull back from brink of conflict

FDI in CEE: It’s about Russia, inflation and populism

MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Brussels needs to jump-start the Western Balkan accession process

News

Croatian president says Western sanctions aren’t working

Often criticised for his soft stance on Moscow, President Zoran Milanovic claims sanctions are hurting Croatia but not Russia.

End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal

And there’s no guarantee they will be forthcoming.

Western capitals wonder what kind of sanctions deal Erdogan may have cooked up with Putin

Mindful of Turkey’s own economic and strategic interests—and his poor re-election prospects—the Turkish leader met his Russian counterpart in Sochi.

Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to meet as they pull back from brink of conflict

Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Albin Kurti to meet after Pristina’s decision not to recognise Serbian ID documents escalated tensions.

The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes

British newspaper The Guardian confirmed some aspects of the highly controversial report released last week by Amnesty International claiming that the tactics of Ukraine’s forces were endangering civilians and could be considered war crimes.

Croatian president says Western sanctions aren’t working
1 hour ago
End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
10 hours ago
Western capitals wonder what kind of sanctions deal Erdogan may have cooked up with Putin
1 day ago
Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to meet as they pull back from brink of conflict
1 day ago
The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    1 day ago
  2. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    2 days ago
  3. Moscow ready for new Ukraine peace talks
    4 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for "economic oblivion" as a report from Yale says?
    22 hours ago
  5. KYIV BLOG: A financial crisis has begun in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  1. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    15 days ago
  2. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    28 days ago
  3. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    11 days ago
  4. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    1 day ago
  5. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss