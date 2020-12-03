Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn

Lukashenko says he may quit as president
Belarus hits EU with tit-for-tat sanctions
Belarusian police introduce colour-coded torture system for detained protesters
Kremlin publicly condemns Belarusian police brutality in hint of growing frustration with Lukashenko
Russian services PMI rises to 48.2, but remains underwater as recovery continues to slow
Russia to start mass vaccinations on December 7
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
FPRI BMB Russia: Sberbank releases a three-year transformation strategy to e-commerce concern
Ukraine debt: muddling through for a bit longer but 2021 will be tough
Webinar & Podcast: Whither Ukraine in 2021?
Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
COMMENT: Ukraine and the Biden Presidency
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
Estonian animation studio Imepilt to hold IPO
COVID-19 shot news cheers Nasdaq Baltic after tough 2020
Kahoot pays $31mn cash for Tallinn-based Hungarian learning startup
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Central, Southeast Europe stock markets jump in anticipation of COVID-free future
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Poland ready to back down from veto of EU budget
Hungary's ruling party in damage control mode after MEP sex scandal bombshell
Poland’s PMI remains stuck just above the improvement line at 50.8 in November
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Coronacrisis to get worse before it gets better forecasts wiiw
EU diplomats say no chance of Bulgaria removing veto for Skopje to start EU accession talks
IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing
EU ministers fail to agree on launch of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia
Western Balkans commit to green agenda and regional common market at Sofia summit
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bosnia’s main ethnic parties fight to hold onto power in local elections
Southeast Europe’s EU members to get biggest boost from next budget and recovery funds
Bulgaria imposes 3-week lockdown to slow down COVID-19 spread
CEE politicians highlight trade and security ties as they congratulate Biden
UPDATED: Kosovo’s President Hashim Thasi resigns to face war crimes charges
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Russian establishment quick to congratulate Moldova's new president-elect
Rising COVID-19 cases put intense pressure on CEE healthcare systems
Soaring COVID-19 cases in parts of Central and Southeast Europe force governments to impose new restrictions
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
North Macedonia mulls decriminalising cannabis to boost tourism
Bulgarians deeply divided over government’s decision to block North Macedonia’s EU talks
Aegon to sell its CEE business to Vienna Insurance for €830mn
Constitutional Court defers decision on Romania's budget-busting 40% pension hike
The state is back in business
Slovenian PM Jansa stands alongside Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law row
Erdogan needs to go says analyst assessing Turkey’s economic collapse
Second virus wave ‘took wind out of Turkish manufacturing’s sails in November latest PMI shows’
In Karabakh deal, as many questions as answers
Protesters flood Yerevan demanding Armenia’s “traitor” PM quit over Nagorno-Karabakh surrender
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Below average 2020 wine production destined for volatile and uncertain global market
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Iranian prosecutors pledge to pursue Trump for Soleimani killing even after he leaves White House
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
KAZ Minerals says risks around Baimskaya copper project in Russia up due to new government infrastructure plan
Kazatomprom resumes activities at all Kazakhstan mining operations
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
CFC joins RWC in assessing KAZ Minerals buyout offer as under-valuation
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan unveils extensive privatisation programme
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on December 3 called on Saudi Arabia to limit its $67bn annual defence spending to Iran’s $10bn, and challenged Riyadh to stop the spread of weapons across the Middle East.
He questioned whether Saudi Arabia and its ally UAE really wanted to fight Israel’s battle against Iran.
Once these countries no longer believed they had a US blank cheque, they would start engaging with Iran, he said, speaking at the Roma Med 2020 conference by video link.
Iran sees the US Trump administration as having in the past four years given regional arch-rival Saudi Arabia a blank cheque when it comes to acquiring weapons. The incoming Biden White House is likely to keep up the US stance that it wants Tehran to engage in talks on the Iranian ballistic missile development programme and dialogue on regional conflicts, in which Iran backs various militia. Zarif said in regard to missiles and regional dialogue that Iran was willing to hold talks with its neighbours but it might require the US to withdraw its blank cheque to Saudi Arabia.
Bona fides
Sharing more thoughts on how the Biden administration might persuade Iran to come back into full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, Zarif said the Iranians would do so if the US proved its bona fides by lifting all sanctions.
Iran would not require the US to rejoin the nuclear accord—formally named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—before lifting its sanctions, but would need some kind of watertight undertaking that once Washington did rejoin, it would not under Joe Biden simply unilaterally exit the multilateral deal in the same way that Donald Trump did in May 2018.
Iran is talking tough in advance of attempting to find a way forward that might lead to a rapprochement with the US after negotiations with the Biden foreign policy team, but at the same time its economy has endured a severe three-year recession under the Trump “maximum pressure” sanctions and there is plenty of tempting low-hanging economic fruit to be plucked should an agreement be struck with the US once Trump has gone from the White House. For instance, India this week has said it wishes to restart importing Iranian crude oil when US policy no longer threatens to penalise New Delhi for such trade.
Sunset clauses
The US, meanwhile, is concerned that many of the JCPOA key clauses are due to expire in 2025. Biden officials, therefore, are likely to push for new sunset clauses. However, Zarif ruled out renegotiating the existing nuclear deal, saying: “We will not renegotiate a deal which we negotiated.”
He added: “The US must implement without preconditions its obligations under the JCPOA. It has to show its good faith, it has to establish its bona fides, then Iran will go back in full compliance with JCPOA.”
Zarif pointed out that the US started the talks on the deal that was eventually signed five years ago wanting 20 plus 10 years of restrictions, while Iran wanted none. “We agreed on somewhere in the middle, 10 plus a few more. This was the subject of two years of negotiations. It will never be renegotiated. Period,” he said.
Zarif went on: “The JCPOA and any international agreement is not a revolving door. It’s not that you can come in, impose restrictions on others, benefit from the privileges of membership and suddenly decide to leave and inflict $150bn of damage on the Iranian people [through sanctions and other measures].”
He added: “We will have to be satisfied that this is not repeated.”
Parliament’s resolution
Zarif also told the conference audience that Iran’s government did not like the resolution passed by the Iranian parliament demanding that the country scale up its uranium enrichment activities in its nuclear development programme and potentially put an end to UN atomic watchdog inspections on that programme by February if US sanctions were not removed.
However, he said the resolution was reversible and would not be adopted if the US lifted sanctions.
Iran’s parliament is dominated by hardliners whereas Iran’s government, the Rouhani administration, is seen as pragmatic and centrist. However, mid-2021 elections might allow the hardliners to retake the presidency, especially if the Iranian economy continues to endure rough times under US foreign policy.
