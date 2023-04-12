ING: Hungarian inflation proves stickier than expected

ING: Hungarian inflation proves stickier than expected
Hungary's inflation fell in March a little, but it remains stubbornly elevated at over 25%, one of the highest levels in Europe, and the central bank is struggling to bring it down. / bne IntelliNews
By ING April 12, 2023

Even though headline inflation mildly decelerated in March, the underlying price dynamics look rather worrisome. The uptick in core inflation should reduce any speculation among market participants for an early rate cut by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH).

Markets were expecting a more pronounced deceleration in inflation

At first glance, the development of inflation in March looks good, as headline inflation fell further. However, the 25.2% year-on-year print is only marginally lower than February’s release and was an upside surprise compared both to the market and ING's forecasts; not to mention that a 0.2ppt drop from that high level looks like a rounding error. The bottom line is that the March inflation is far from reassuring.

As always, the devil is in the details and speculation that we have seen the peak in core inflation seems to have been premature. Core inflation jumped by 0.5pp to 25.7% in March. The upside surprise in core inflation is the biggest takeaway from the March release. This signals that the underlying price dynamics remain strong, and thus the NBH has no room for a monetary policy pivot.

The details

Food inflation has continued to moderate for a third month, as the annualised index retreated to 42.6% y/y, which is still extremely high. However, the month-on-month food price increase remains still elevated at 1.5%. This is clearly an upside surprise, as we expected a more marked retreat in food inflation based on the marketing campaigns on food sales by the grocery stores. We are hopeful that this price competition will finally show up in the inflation reading in the coming months.

Motor fuel prices retreated in tandem with the decline in oil prices and stronger Hungarian forint, and the disinflation was in line with expectations. In parallel with fuel prices, household energy prices likewise retreated, due to a decrease in household energy consumption, which lowered the weighted average unit price of piped gas. In the near term, we think these trends will continue, although global energy price developments pose a substantial risk in the second half of the year.

Services inflation came in at 1.9% m/m, bringing the annualised index to 13.0%. The main culprits behind the jump were price increases by telecom and holiday services providers. In our view, this was the single most important upside surprise in the March data release, as the services sector is trying to pass last year’s cost burden on to consumers with a lag. Going forward, the pre-announced price hikes by telecom companies and the seasonal repricing in holiday packages will keep services inflation elevated.

Somewhat surprisingly, repricing has continued in alcoholic beverages, while the uptick in clothing prices is due to a stronger seasonal factor. The monthly decline in durable goods prices can be attributed to the stronger forint.

Core inflation has surprisingly reaccelerated

In February, both headline and core inflation retreated, and we thought that both measures would likely fall in the coming months. However, March’s inflation release shows a divergence between the two measures, as core inflation ticked up to 25.7% y/y, which is the result of a 1.5% m/m increase. Volatile (non-core) items are pulling down headline inflation but more persistent inflationary developments keep strengthening. This view is likewise supported by an uptick in the NBH’s sticky price inflation index, which moved to 19.4% y/y. In this regard, inflation looks stickier than expected.

Government’s 2023 inflation forecast looks increasingly unrealistic

Judging by the developments in the first quarter, the government’s 15.0% average inflation forecast for 2023 is increasingly unrealistic. For this year, we continue to expect average inflation to be substantially higher than last year’s. We are pencilling in a reading around 19%. At the same time, we still see a chance that the rate of y/y price increases could dip below 10% by December.

However, the risk of a persistently high inflation environment has not been averted. The very dynamic wage growth could translate into positive real wage growth in the second half of the year, which on one hand could support the economic recovery from the current technical recession. On the other hand, it risks companies regaining their price-setting power, triggering further repricing. If in tandem with improving purchasing power, consumers focus on replenishing depleted reserves, then a wage-price spiral could be avoided. Nevertheless, this scenario would lead to slower than previously expected economic growth in 2023, closer to 0.0%, rather than 1.0%.

In light of March’s inflation data, the NBH has no choice but to continue to patiently watch the incoming data and wait at least until June to start the interest rate cutting cycle. As core inflation has just strengthened again, any hopes of a meaningful cut in interest rates in the near term have evaporated, in our view.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Orban calls US a friend after he pulls out of Russian-dominated IIB

Slower growth in Hungary’s vehicle sector drags down February industrial production

Hungarian government confirms decision to pull out of sanctions-hit IIB

Opinion

PANNIER: Uzbekistan’s new constitution may be worth the paper it’s written on

As well as providing more time in office for the president, document enshrines some important rights for citizens.

Is war between Iran and Azerbaijan out of the question?

Baku’s opening of an embassy in Israel has added to a multitude of tensions.

In ‘letter from Istanbul’ academic describes ‘almost blind conviction’ that Erdogan will lose elections

Turkey is broken by earthquakes, economic hardship and above all, polarisation, writes Asli Aydintasbas, adding that opposition win would offer chance to restore democracy.

CENUSA: The uncertain EU pre-accession dialogue calendar for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

"The course of the EU's pre-accession dialogue with Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia is not yet predetermined, but the quality of the reforms and the degree of compliance with the requirements will be important in the political decisions of Brussels..."

NEMETHY: Pakistan sovereign default on the horizon?

With the attention of economists and financial analysts absorbed by the banking crisis, other clouds on the horizon are being neglected. I see sovereign default in emerging markets as one of those risks.

PANNIER: Uzbekistan’s new constitution may be worth the paper it’s written on
2 days ago
Is war between Iran and Azerbaijan out of the question?
4 days ago
In ‘letter from Istanbul’ academic describes ‘almost blind conviction’ that Erdogan will lose elections
9 days ago
CENUSA: The uncertain EU pre-accession dialogue calendar for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia
12 days ago
NEMETHY: Pakistan sovereign default on the horizon?
12 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. US to step up pressure on Orban government, may levy sanctions against Hungarian citizens, press report
    4 days ago
  2. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  3. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    9 days ago
  4. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    3 months ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    25 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    14 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    22 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The quiet and the noisy
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss