Industrial inflation exceeds 25% y/y in Moldova

Industrial inflation exceeds 25% y/y in Moldova
By bne IntelliNews May 20, 2022

Industrial, or factory-gate, prices in Moldova increased by 5.2% in April, compared to March, pushing up the industrial price inflation to 25.3% y/y, the statistics bureau BNS announced.

Prices of intermediary goods sold on the local market soared by 11% m/m in April, creating expectations for a further advance in the overall industrial production index.

The consumer price inflation already exceeded 27% in Moldova and further electricity price hikes are expected. A one-month contract with the power plant in the separatist Transnistria region allowed the authorities to defer this at a time when inflation has already hit households’ budgets.

Households are charged for natural gas a price that does not reflect the (higher) import price, but further hikes in this regard are not imminent since consumption is low and the import price is expected to decrease during the wintertime.

The industrial price inflation in April was the second-highest since last November when Gazprom began charging much higher prices under a new contract and Moldovagaz had to hike the prices for both residential and industrial consumers.

The price of electricity and natural gas paid by Moldovan companies has more than doubled y/y (+113%), expressed in local currency, but increased by only 2.5% in April compared to March.

The prices of non-durable consumer goods sold on the local market, in contrast, surged by 7.9% m/m in April.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade

Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war

UN special rapporteur issues damning indictment on human cost of sanctions in Iran

Data

Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade

The inflation expectations of the Russian population fell 6pp in March to 12.5%, as consumers feel the relief of the rapid stabilisation of the economy thanks to the fast action of the Central Bank of Russia.

Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war

Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) held by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) have fallen from $629.4bn on February 25 to $585.7bn as of May 13, a fall of $43.7bn according to the latest data released by the regulator.

Romania’s construction companies post robust 6.5% growth in Q1

The volume of construction works in Romania increased by 6.5% y/y in the first quarter of 2022.

Russians trade TV news for social media as war-weariness sets in

Trust in TV news is declining among Russians, as social media news gains popularity. At the same time, Russian support for the war in Ukraine appears to be slipping, as does the belief that Russia is winning a global power struggle.

Net FDI in Bulgaria jumps four times y/y through March to €1.05bn

The new government's pledged to improve the economic and political environment has yielded results despite the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices.

Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade
16 hours ago
Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war
2 days ago
Romania’s construction companies post robust 6.5% growth in Q1
2 days ago
Russians trade TV news for social media as war-weariness sets in
3 days ago
Net FDI in Bulgaria jumps four times y/y through March to €1.05bn
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Just another day in Ukraine's hell
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Sanctions are working, but the West risks isolating Russian reformers instead of galvanising them
    3 days ago
  3. Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe
    4 days ago
  4. Nordic Nato accession set to reinforce Baltic states' security
    5 days ago
  5. Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test
    4 days ago
  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    25 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    18 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    13 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    23 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss