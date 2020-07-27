Hungary expects South Korean companies to beef up investments in H2

Hungary expects South Korean companies to beef up investments in H2
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto with Ju Myung Hee South Korean Trade Minister
By bne IntelliNews July 27, 2020

South Korean companies are planning to invest several hundred million euros in Hungary in the coming months, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said during an official visit to Seoul on July 27.

Last year South Korea was the biggest foreign investor in Hungary overtaking Germany as South Korean battery makers invested heavily to set up manufacturing capacity in Hungary.

Hungary’s top diplomat met with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Minister of Trade Yoo Myung-hee. He also held talks with executives of SK Innovation, Samsung SDI, Doosan Solus and Hankook Tire. All the companies have set up production bases in Hungary.

Samsung SDI is spending €1.2bn to expand its battery plant on the outskirts of Budapest. SK Innovation is building a HUF239bn battery plant in Komarom that will create about 2,500 jobs.

"These Korean companies are expressly satisfied with circumstances in Hungary, and especially appreciate the political stability, Hungarians' love of work, their competence and diligence and they especially appreciate Europe's lowest taxes, including the lowest corporate tax rate in Europe," Szijjarto said.

Bilateral trade between Hungary and South Korea reached $3.5bn last year.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Tesco denies reports of mass layoffs in Hungary

UK-based retail giant Tesco is redeploying some 700 staff in Hungary as part of a reorganisation drive, local media wrote on July 21. Hungary’s largest retailer says the move is ... more

Final licence for €12.5bn expansion of Paks power plant could be issued by September 2021

Paks II, the project company in charge of the expansion of Hungary’s sole nuclear power plant, will submit the application for a final license to the National Atomic Energy Office (OAH) by June 30, ... more

Hungary to build MotoGP racing track with €190mn investment

Hungary is building a MotoGP racetrack in the northern part of the country with a HUF65bn (€187mn) investment, it was announced on June 19. The investment includes service facilities, training ... more

Most Read

  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    1 day ago
  2. Dozens detained in Belarus as election protests continue
    12 days ago
  3. White House “paying little attention” to Armenia Azerbaijan fighting says Carnegie analyst
    5 days ago
  4. Risk analysis identifies Turkey, Iran and Russia among 37 nations likely to face mass ‘post-Covid’ protests
    5 days ago
  5. Hacker group warns Macedonian parties against appointing ethnic Albanian PM
    6 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    28 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    20 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    28 days ago
  4. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    1 day ago
  5. Serbia declares state of emergency in Belgrade as coronavirus cases spike
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss