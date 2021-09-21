Growth of output prices in Slovenia speeds up to 7.7% y/y in August

Slovenia’s output prices, PPI, increased by 7.7% y/y in August, speeding up from a 6.2% y/y increase in the previous month, the Slovenian statistics office said on September 21.

The PPI index started to increase rapidly since the beginning of 2021.

On a monthly basis, the PPI moved up by 1.5% in August, after going up by 1.6% in the previous month.

In August, output prices increased the most year on year in the key manufacturing sector, by 8.1%.

In the mining and quarrying the PPI increased 4.8% and in the water supply sector by 2.7%. Output prices in the electricity sector fell by 1.7%.

Output prices on the domestic market in Slovenia were higher by 8.2% y/y, while on the non-domestic market they grew by 7.1% in the eight month of the year.

In the first eight months of 2021, Slovenia’s PPI index was up 3.5%.

In 2020, the PPI was down 0.2%.