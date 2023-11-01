Germany orders return of seized property after “unlawful” searches in billionaire Usmanov investigation

By bne IntelliNews November 1, 2023

 

The Frankfurt am Main Court on October 26 ruled that all items seized during the 2022 illegal searches as part of an investigation against the Uzbek-Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov must be returned to their owners. The seized properties include documents as well as expensive pieces of art, including a painting by Marc Chagall.

In the fall of 2022, German prosecutors and the Federal Criminal Police Office carried out searches, involving armed special forces, in the Bavarian town of Rottach-Eggern, on the Dilbar yacht in Hamburg and in an apartment near Frankfurt belonging to Usmanov’s friend. Usmanov, whose net worth is $14.4 billion, according to Forbes, making him Russia’s 8th richest individual, has denied ownership of the properties, including the luxury yacht, and maintained his innocence against money laundering charges. Through his USM Holdings Ltd. Usmanov controls assets in various sectors, including telecommunications, metals and media. 

The new ruling comes after a May 2023 court decision that the searches by Germany’s General Prosecutor’s Office conducted as part of a money laundering investigation against Usmanov, were unlawful and based on “vague suspicions”. Usmanov’s lawyers have labeled his prosecution “politically motivated” and have argued that the retention by the Prosecutor's office of items seized during searches that were earlier recognized as illegal was a “deliberate action.” The court on October 26 ruled that the retention of seized property by German law enforcement authorities was unlawful and the items in question must be returned to their last known owners.

"The actions of the German investigative authorities against Alisher Usmanov can be characterised as a cascade of illegal actions that offend the notions of justice and legality,” lawyers Dr Peter Gauweiler and Dr Thomas Fischer, who represent the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Germany, said in statement commenting the decision. “The decision of the Frankfurt District Court once again reminds the German law enforcement authorities of the need to respect the laws of our country and of the inadmissibility of arbitrary behaviour, including in relation to foreign nationals.”

Related Content

COMMENT: Aliyev could still lose in the Great Game he started

Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN

Co-founder of Russia's Alfa Group detained in France

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: Aliyev could still lose in the Great Game he started

Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN

Co-founder of Russia's Alfa Group detained in France

News

Serbia to hold snap general and local elections on December 17

Ruling Progressives expected to score another victory given weakness of Serbia's opposition.

bneGREEN: UAE's Masdar to build 1 GW of clean energy plants in Azerbaijan in first phase

The strategic agreements cover the first phase of a 10 GW pipeline of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan signed in June 2022.

Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN

Ankara argues UN Security Council is “no longer the guarantor of international security”.

Battle for Sofia divides Bulgaria’s ruling coalition

Gerb leader Boyko Borissov endorsed Socialist Vanya Grigorova, who faces Vassil Terziev of Gerb’s coalition partner CC-DB in the runoff.

Montenegro's new government pledges to speed up reforms needed for EU accession

Montenegro is the most advanced of the Western Balkans states towards EU accession, but progress has been stalled by recent political instability.

Serbia to hold snap general and local elections on December 17
1 hour ago
bneGREEN: UAE's Masdar to build 1 GW of clean energy plants in Azerbaijan in first phase
9 hours ago
Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
15 hours ago
Battle for Sofia divides Bulgaria’s ruling coalition
17 hours ago
Montenegro's new government pledges to speed up reforms needed for EU accession
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 day ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    8 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    9 days ago
  4. Hungary ignores Turkey's ratification of Sweden's Nato accession
    7 days ago
  5. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    15 hours ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 day ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    8 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    19 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss